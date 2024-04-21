Major League Baseball
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon placed on 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon placed on 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring

Updated Apr. 21, 2024 4:36 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a strained left hamstring.

The 33-year-old Rendon injured the hamstring running out an infield hit, leading off the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs this season. He started the season 0 for 19 and has 20 hits since April 5.

An All-Star with Washington in 2019, the third baseman is in the fifth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract. He has not played more than 58 games in any season with the Angels because of a series of injuries.

Rendon played only 43 games last season and had three stints on the injured list. He played in just 47 games in 2022 because of a wrist injury. Rendon had a series of injuries that limited him to 58 games in 2021.

The Angels selected the contract of Ehire Adrianza from Triple-A Salt Lake City. RHP Robert Stephenson was moved to the 60-day IL to make room for Adrianza.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

