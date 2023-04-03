Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended 5 games by MLB for interaction with fan

Published Apr. 3, 2023 7:01 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball on Monday for his interactions with a fan last week.

If Rendon appeals the decision by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill, he would remain eligible to play until the appeal is decided by special assistant John McHale Jr. Rendon will appeal the suspension, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Rendon grabbed a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss at Oakland. Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.

A video showed the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as Rendon turned toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon then appears to grab the man’s shirt and ask him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term before swiping at his ballcap.

Rendon said Saturday he could not comment.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels
Anthony Rendon
