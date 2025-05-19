Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Power Rankings: There's a new No. 1 as Tigers, Yankees, Twins lead AL upswing
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB Power Rankings: There's a new No. 1 as Tigers, Yankees, Twins lead AL upswing

Published May. 19, 2025 2:54 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

You’re not going to believe this, but Aaron Judge is demolishing the baseball. 

OK, so everyone knows the reigning MVP looks especially extraordinary this year. 

But the Yankees’ dynamic offense and spot atop the American League East goes beyond his .401 average and otherworldly start. 

This week’s power rankings include a new team in first place — no, not the Yankees, though they do continue making leaps forward — and focus on the supporting cast around the league, featuring one player from every team who deserves more attention. 

30
Colorado Rockies
8-38

Over in Colorado, it’s not good, man. But it is Goodman. After two seasons in which he played below replacement level, 25-year-old Hunter Goodman is enjoying a breakout season with an .858 OPS that ranks in the top 15 in the National League. 

29
Chicago White Sox
14-33
28
Pittsburgh Pirates
down from 27
15-32
27
Miami Marlins
up from 28
18-27
26
Baltimore Orioles
down from 24
15-30
25
Washington Nationals
up from 26
21-27
24
Los Angeles Angels
up from 25
20-25
23
Milwaukee Brewers
22-25
22
Toronto Blue Jays
down from 20
22-24
21
Tampa Bay Rays
21-25
20
Athletics
down from 19
22-25
19
Boston Red Sox
down from 10
23-25
18
Cincinnati Reds
up from 22
24-24
17
Atlanta Braves
up from 18
24-23
16
Kansas City Royals
down from 12
26-22
15
Cleveland Guardians
down from 11
25-21
14
Houston Astros
24-22
13
Texas Rangers
up from 17
25-23
12
Arizona Diamondbacks
up from 13
25-22
11
St. Louis Cardinals
up from 16
26-21
10
Minnesota Twins
up from 15
26-21
9
San Francisco Giants
down from 8
28-19
8
Seattle Mariners
up from 9
26-19
7
San Diego Padres
down from 3
27-18
6
Chicago Cubs
28-19
5
Philadelphia Phillies
28-18
4
New York Mets
down from 2
29-18
3
New York Yankees
up from 7
27-19
2
Los Angeles Dodgers
down from 1
29-18
1
Detroit Tigers
up from 4
31-16

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the LA Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner.

