PGA odds: Early lines for U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy favored

The 122nd U.S. Open begins Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass, and all eyes (for bettors, at least) will be on Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open this week.

McIlroy's game is on point heading into the Open. McIlroy posted a two-shot victory Sunday to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open.

As a result, his odds to win the U.S. Open went from +1200 to the pre-tournament favorite of +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total).

McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., among his four major victories.

Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler round out the top three favorites, both sitting at +1200 to win the event. Jon Rahm, last year's champion, starts the week at +1400 to win it all.

Let's take a look at the lowest betting odds for golf's third major of the season:

Rory McIlroy +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Justin Thomas +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Scottie Scheffler +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Jon Rahm +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Cameron Smith +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Collin Morikawa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Patrick Cantlay +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Xander Schauffele +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Brooks Koepka +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Jordan Spieth +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Viktor Hovland +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Will Zalatoris. +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Sam Burns +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Shane Lowry +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Joaquin Niemann +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Tony Finau +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Brooks Koepka +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Cameron Young +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Dustin Johnson +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Max Homa +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Billy Horschel +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Sungjae Im +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Daniel Berger +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Tommy Fleetwood +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Corey Conners +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Abraham Ancer +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Davis Riley +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Justin Rose +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Louis Oosthuizen +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Mito Pereira +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Here are the past U.S. Open winners since 2010:

2021 Jon Rahm

2020 Bryson DeChambeau

2019 Gary Woodland

2018 Brooks Koepka

2017 Brooks Koepka

2016 Dustin Johnson

2015 Jordan Spieth

2014 Martin Kaymer

2013 Justin Rose

2012 Webb Simpson

2011 Rory McIlroy

2010 Graeme McDowell

