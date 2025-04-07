LIV Golf 2025 Masters odds, predictions: Favorites, long-shot bets to make Updated Apr. 7, 2025 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 89th edition of The Masters is finally here!

Last week, Marc Leishman won LIV Miami , shooting 4-under on Sunday to put up a 6-under for the tournament. His strong day was good enough to outlast Charl Schwartzel by a stroke. Of the 95 golfers who will play at Augusta in Georgia from April 10 through 13, 12 of those are from LIV.

On the PGA Tour last week, Brian Harman won the Valero Open, closing out with a 3-over-75 for a three-shot victory— his first title since the 2023 Open Championship.

To play in the Masters, a golfer must be invited in one way or another — think of it more as qualifying, despite the language. Being a former Masters champion, or placing well enough in a recent major event, can get you a proverbial ticket to Augusta, which is how most of the LIV participants find themselves heading to Georgia once again for the Masters.

Favorites

Last year's favorite entering the tournament was Scottie Scheffler at +500, and the 2022 winner of the tournament took home the title for the second time in his career. He is again the favorite this year at +400, followed by Rory McIlroy at +650. The Irishman has won every major except for the Masters, with his best finish coming in 2022 when he placed second. Rounding out the top five are Jon Rahm (the 2023 Masters winner), Collin Morikawa (finished third last year), and Xander Schauffele (finished second in 2019). Check out some other notable names along with their odds to win below.

After Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau at +2000 and Brooks Kopeka at +3000 are the LIV golfers with the best odds to win the event. Check out some other notable names along with their odds to win below.

2025 Masters Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook, as of April 7)

Scottie Scheffler : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Rory McIlroy : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jon Rahm : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Collin Morikawa : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Xander Schauffele : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bryson DeChambeau : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ludvig Aberg : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Justin Thomas : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brooks Kopeka : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Hideki Matsuyama : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jordan Spieth : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Viktor Hovland : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tommy Fleetwood : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Patrick Cantlay : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Joaquin Niemann : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Shane Lowry : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Tyrrell Hatton : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Russell Henley : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Cameron Smith : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Sergio Garcia : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Min Woo Lee: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Corey Conners: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Will Zalatoris : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Akshay Bhatia: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Sepp Straka: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Jason Day : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Tony Finau : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Wyndham Clark : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Patrick Reed : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Keegan Bradley : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Tom Kim: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Aaron Rai: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Daniel Berger: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Phil Mickelson : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Justin Rose : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Davis Thompson: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For the 2025 Masters, there are several big name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Brooks Kopeka: +3000

Joaquin Niemann: +4000

Cameron Smith: +6000

Bubba Watson to make the cut: +115

Phil Mickelson to finish Top 20: +280

Bubba Watson to finish Top 10: +1800

Sergio Garcia to finish Top 5: +1000

