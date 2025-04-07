LIV Golf Every LIV golfer that has qualified for the 2025 Masters Tournament Published Apr. 7, 2025 4:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For most of the year, LIV golfers and those of the PGA Tour are separated. Four times per season, however, at the major golf championships, the two come together to compete against each other once more.

The 2025 Masters Tournament is the first such event of this year, and of the 95 golfers who will play at Augusta in Georgia from April 10 through 13, 12 of those are from LIV.

To play in the Masters, a golfer must be invited in one way or another — think of it more as qualifying, despite the language. Being a former Masters champion, or placing well enough in a recent major event, can get you a proverbial ticket to Augusta, which is how most of these dozen golfers find themselves heading to Georgia once again for the Masters.

Here are those 12 LIV golfers who qualified for the Masters.

DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open, which punched his ticket to this year's Masters. Nicknamed "The Scientist" due to his analytical approach to golf that involves both muscle-building and customized club grips, DeChambeau is known for his lengthy drives.

Garcia is back at the Masters by virtue of winning the 2017 edition of the tournament. The longtime veteran is not only on the LIV tour, but also the Asian Tour. That 2017 Masters victory is Garcia's lone first-place finish among the four major men's championships; he's finished second in the PGA Championship and The Open twice, and in third in the U.S. Open.

Hatton was a top-12 finisher in the 2024 Masters, which earned him a return visit to Augusta. The 33-year-old from England has not won one of the major men's championships, but has five top-10 finishes among the four tournaments, including a ninth-place finish in last year's Masters.

This will be Johnson's 15th trip to Augusta, where he was champion in 2020 and secured future invitations to the event. The 40-year-old also has a U.S. Open (2016) win to his name, as well as a pair of second-place finishes in the PGA Championship (2019, 2020) and one on The Open (2011).

Koepka turns 35 next month, and is set to play in his 10th Masters tournament this weekend. He finished second in the 2021 and 2023 Masters tournaments, but was invited back this time around due to winning the 2023 PGA Championship, which granted him a five-year exemption.

Lefty is easily one of the most decorated golfers in the Masters and in LIV, with three Augusta championships (2004, 2006, 2010) to his credit that guarantee him return visits, never mind multiple PGA Championships and one at The Open.

Niemann received a special invitation to the Masters — the 26-year-old Chilean golfer has appeared in the Masters previously, in 2023, and was invited back to help grow the game globally, per Fred Ridley , the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. His highest finish in a major championship, to this point, was a tie for 16th in that 2023 Masters.

Not only is Rahm a Masters champion (2023), but the 30-year-old is also the 2021 U.S. Open champ. Hailing originally from Spain, he attended Arizona State University, where he won the Ben Hogan Award on two occasions — he's the only player to manage that feat.

Reed won the Masters back in 2018 at the age of 27, which is why he's at Augusta once again in 2025. That remains the only major championship he's won, however, as his next-best finish was a tie for second in the PGA Championship in 2017, fourth in the U.S. Open in 2018, and 10th in The Open in 2019.

Another past Masters winner, Schwartzel was victorious at Augusta all the way back in 2011 as a 26-year-old. Schwartzel was also the winner of the inaugural LIV Golf tournament — the LIV Golf Invitational in London — in 2022.

Smith won The Open Championship back in 2022, which granted him five years of Masters tournament invitations. The Australian golfer finished second in the 2020 Masters; a first-place finish during that five-year stretch would guarantee that he doesn't need another exemption to come back to Augusta.

A 46-year-old southpaw, Watson is a two-time Masters champion, once in 2012 and again in 2014. While he's never won another of the major golf championships, he did finish second in the 2010 PGA Championship, and tied for fifth in the 2007 U.S. Open.

The first round of the 2025 Masters will begin at 7:30 am EDT on Thursday, April 10.

