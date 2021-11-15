College football odds Week 12: Lines for every top 25 game

College Football
A Big Ten heavyweight battle highlights this week's games involving Top 25 teams in college football.

Here is everything you need to know about college football odds for Week 12 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game featuring a Top 25 team (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "College Football Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

UPCOMING GAMES

No. 22 San Diego State @ UNLV (11:30 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)

Point spread: San Diego State -11 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise UNLV covers)
Moneyline: San Diego State is -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); UNLV is +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Michigan State @ No. 4 Ohio State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -19 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State is -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Michigan State is +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

Charleston Southern @ No. 1 Georgia (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Iowa State @ No. 8 Oklahoma (12 p.m. ET Saturday, TV TBD)

Point spread: Oklahoma -4 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma is -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Iowa State is +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Prairie View A&M @ No. 11 Texas A&M (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 12 Wake Forest @ Clemson (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -3.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Wake Forest is +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Purdue @ Northwestern (12 p.m. ET Saturday, TV TBD)

Point spread: Purdue -11.5 (Purdue favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: Purdue is -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Northwestern is +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Illinois @ No. 20 Iowa (2 p.m. ET Saturday, TV TBD)

Point spread: Iowa -11.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Iowa is -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Illinois is +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia Tech @ No. 9 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -16 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame is -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Georgia Tech is +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 Arkansas @ No. 2 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -21 (Alabama favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: Alabama is -1200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.83 total); Arkansas is +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

SMU @ No. 5 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cincinnati -12.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise SMU covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati is -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); SMU is +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 Michigan @ Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Michigan -15 (Michigan favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Michigan is -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Maryland is +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Nebraska @ No. 18 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Wisconsin -10 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Wisconsin is -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Nebraska is +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Virginia @ No. 21 Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -13.5 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh is -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Virginia is +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

UAB @ No. 23 UTSA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: UTSA -5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise UAB covers)
Moneyline: UTSA is -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); UAB is +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 BYU @ Georgia Southern (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: BYU -20.5 (BYU favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Georgia Southern covers)
Moneyline: BYU is -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Georgia Southern is +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Syracuse @ No. 16 NC State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)

Point spread: NC State -12 (NC State favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)
Moneyline: NC State is -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Syracuse is +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Baylor @ Kansas State (5:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -1 (Baylor favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Baylor is -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Kansas State is +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Auburn @ South Carolina (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Auburn -7 (Auburn favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Auburn is -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); South Carolina is +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Oregon @ No. 24 Utah (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Utah -3 (Utah favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Oregon covers)
Moneyline: Utah is -150 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Oregon is +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vanderbilt @ No. 15 Ole Miss (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -36.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 36.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss is -25000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.04 total); Vanderbilt is +2500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Oklahoma State @ Texas Tech (8 p.m. ET, TV TBD)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -10.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Texas Tech is +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

