Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up

On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000.

Why is this the case?

The Boilers have a generational big man in Zach Edey — the clear-cut front-runner for national player of the year — a core of perimeter shooters that opens up a different dimension, and a top-20 defense.

At 21-1 overall after Sunday's 77-61 win over the Spartans, Purdue deserves the utmost respect for its record in a conference that could send nine teams to the NCAA Tournament, and a sport that provided absolute chaos again this past weekend.

Seriously, I'm asking the question: Who's really great in this sport this season?

I still believe in Alabama, but seeing the Tide lose by 24 at Oklahoma on Saturday put on display that parity rules nationally.

That's why what Purdue has done is so incredibly impressive, and let's make it clear: We are watching history from Edey.

Zach Edey is a powerhouse Purdue Zach Edey went beast mode in leading a 75-70 victory over Michigan last week.

The following information comes courtesy of Purdue athletics: Based on a 35-game season, Edey is on pace for 775 points, 453 rebounds and 77 blocked shots. The only player we can find in the sports-reference database to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 75 blocked shots in a season is Navy's David Robinson in 1986 (796-455-207).

If you asked 10 different coaches how to defend Edey, they'd give 10 different answers. It's pretty hysterical that the 7-foot-4 tower from Ontario was just a three-star recruit out of high school. Every time he's in action, it's appointment viewing. It will be fascinating to see just how far Edey can take the Boilers on the dance floor. If Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith & Co. are drilling 3s, the Boilermakers could find themselves cutting down the nets in Houston.

With that, here's an updated top 15.

1. Purdue (21-1)

The Boilermakers completed the season sweep over Michigan State on Sunday with a commanding 16-point win at Mackey Arena. Not only does Purdue have the best player in the sport, but the Boilers have held 23 consecutive opponents under 70 points. Purdue was 93rd in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency a year ago. This year? The Boilers rank 17th.

2. Houston (20-2)

The Cougars responded to the loss to Temple with a 2-0 week behind Jarace Walker. The five-star freshman forward followed up a 17-point performance against UCF on Wednesday with a career-high 25 in Saturday's win over Cincinnati. The Cougars are the only team in the country to rank in the top eight in offensive and defensive efficiency, and Walker opens up a whole different dimension that takes pressure off Marcus Sasser to have to constantly lead.

3. Virginia (16-3)

Amid chaos across the country, the Cavaliers have lost just one time in the last 40 days. Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin each had 18 points in Saturday's 19-point win over Boston College.

4. Alabama (18-3)

I still love this Alabama team, and sometimes it just isn't your day. After winning nine straight, nothing went right for the Crimson Tide in Saturday's 93-69 nightmare performance at Oklahoma. Credit to Porter Moser and the Sooners, who held Brandon Miller to just 4-of-14 from the floor. One big-picture concern for Alabama is its over-reliance on tempo and 3-point shooting.

5. Arizona (19-3)

The Wildcats have righted the ship with four consecutive wins, two of which have come over UCLA, and a USC team that just beat the Bruins this past week. Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combined for 46 points and 22 rebounds in a 23-point drubbing of Washington on Saturday.

Azuolas Tubelis drops 25 points on Washington Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis carried the Wildcats to a commanding 95-72 victory over Washington on Saturday.

6. Tennessee (18-3)

Olivier Nkamhoua is one of the toughest players in the country and embodies what Tennessee basketball is all about. He had a career-high 27 points on 12-of-15 from the field, to go along with eight rebounds and three assists, as the Volunteers took down Texas on Saturday, 82-71.

7. Kansas State (18-3)

Markquis Nowell is right up there with the best guards in America. His line in Saturday's 64-50 win over Florida: 13 points, nine rebounds, eight assists. The Wildcats' rematch with Kansas comes on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

8. Texas (17-4)

There's no shame in losing in Knoxville this season, although the Longhorns got exposed inside in the defeat. I think they'll bounce back on Monday night when they host Baylor. Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter can negate the Bears backcourt.

9. Marquette (17-5)

The Golden Eagles have the most efficient offense in college basketball and are 8-1 in their last nine games, with the only loss coming by just four points at Xavier. The reason for their success? It starts with outstanding point guard play. Tyler Kolek is second in the country with 175 assists and has turned it over just 52 times. Marquette can absolutely win the Big East regular-season title.

Tyler Kolek dominates DePaul Marquette's Tyler Kolek scored 24 points in an easy win over DePaul.

10. UCLA (17-4)

The Bruins won 14 consecutive games before dropping back-to-back matchups. That sure sums up college hoops. The Bruins dropped a 77-64 decision to USC this past Thursday. Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson are one of the Pac-12's best duos and played like it in the win, with Ellis going off for 31 points and six assists while Pederson had 16. It marked a huge win for the Trojans, who are right on the bubble.

11. Baylor (16-5)

The Bears have figured things out, winning six straight. Keyonte George and LJ Cryer combined for 44 points in Saturday's 67-64 win over Arkansas. A victory over Kansas is what catapults the Bears into the top 10 at the moment.

12. Kansas (17-4)

History stayed intact for the Jayhawks, who still have never lost four consecutive games under Bill Self after a 77-68 win at Kentucky on Saturday night. Jalen Wilson led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds, while X-factor KJ Adams Jr. went for 17 points and Kevin McCullar had a double-double.

13. Iowa State (15-5)

The flaws came out for the Cyclones on Saturday. TJ Otzelberger's team was off its A-game, turning the ball over 19 times and going 3-for-8 from the free-throw line in a 78-61 loss to Missouri. To beat an elite defense like Iowa State's, you need perimeter shooting, and Dennis Gates' Tigers shot 14-for-30 from downtown.

14. Xavier (17-5)

As great as Souley Boum was in the Musketeers' win at UConn on Wednesday with 21 points, he was noticeably quiet in Saturday's 84-67 loss to Creighton. Boum scored two points, going 1-for-5 from the floor. The Musketeers are still tied for first in the Big East at 9-2 and host Providence on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Souley Boum shows his might vs. UConn Xavier's Souley Boum scored 21 points in a victory over UConn last week.

15. Illinois (15-6)

This may surprise some folks, but here's why the Illini return to my top 15 for the first time in several weeks: Illinois has won six of its last seven games, winning those six contests by at least nine points each and suffering the one loss to an Indiana team that's itself on a five-game winning streak.

The Illini are one of just six teams in the nation with multiple wins over KenPom top-10 teams, having beaten UCLA and Texas this season. Matthew Mayer went off in the second half of Saturday's 61-51 win at Wisconsin, scoring 18 of his career-best 26 points in the final frame.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

