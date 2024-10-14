College Basketball AP Top 25: Kansas gets No. 1 nod ahead of Alabama, UConn in preseason poll Updated Oct. 14, 2024 12:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas was picked first in the AP Top 25 preseason men’s college basketball poll Monday, getting the No. 1 nod on half of the 60 ballots from a national media panel to start the season ahead of Alabama and two-time defending national champion UConn .

Kansas scooped up 30 first-place votes from the AP panel. The Crimson Tide, led by All-American guard Mark Sears and star forward Jarin Stevenson, earned 14 first-place votes and UConn, which is trying to become the first school since John Wooden’s teams at UCLA to win three straight titles, received 11 first-place votes and is third.

Houston earned four first-place votes and is fourth ahead of Iowa State , which returns its top four scorers from a team that was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga received one first-place vote and is sixth.

Duke , led by consensus No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg, is seventh ahead of Baylor , North Carolina and Arizona in the top 10.

The Jayhawks were preseason No. 1 a year ago, too, but the season hardly went as planned. They were dragged down by injuries and struggled in Big 12 play, and a team led by All-American center Hunter Dickinson ultimately was routed by Cincinnati in the conference tournament and Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas coach Bill Self retooled in the offseason, landing one of the nation's top transfer classes. A.J. Storr of Wisconsin, South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo and Rylan Griffen from Alabama are part of a versatile bunch joining Dickinson and fellow seniors Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams — both part of their 2022 national title squad — to form a deeper and more talented team.

"We welcome being No. 1, especially with our returning players like Hunter, Dajuan and KJ, and then you add the players we brought in," Self said. "The goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season, and though we welcome this, it is not the end goal."

The new-look Big 12, which lost Oklahoma and Texas but welcomed Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado, has three of the top five and five of the top 10 in the preseason AP poll. The SEC leads the way with nine in the Top 25.

"To have three Big 12 teams in the top five and five in the top 10 just shows how competitive this league will be," Self said. "Every year we talk about the Big 12 being the toughest conference in the nation and with the four additions it became even stronger."

No. 11 Auburn , Tennessee and Texas A&M start off the second 10, followed by Purdue and Creighton . John Calipari has Arkansas at No. 16 with Indiana , Marquette , Texas and Cincinnati — making its first poll appearance since 2019 — in the top 20.

The Boilermakers are trying to win a third straight Big Ten title after the departure of AP player of the year Zach Edey.

"We have three starters back from a Final Four team," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We have five freshmen. We have a lot of guys with experience outside of those three starters. We’re excited about it. We’re excited about this group."

Florida, UCLA, Kentucky , Ole Miss and Rutgers round out the preseason Top 25.

"I’m excited about the expectations," said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, whose team is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1978. "We always had high expectations, and now in a league with 18 teams, you know, people are saying, ‘How good are you? There [are] 18 teams. They’re great coaches.’ I don’t know where we sit. If you came to our practice yesterday, you would say, ‘Oh, boy.’ And if you came a couple of days earlier, you might think, ‘Hey, they’re going to be pretty good.'"

Illinois is tops among others receiving votes after reaching the Elite Eight. Rick Pitino has St. John's on the doorstep along with Xavier, Texas Tech and Wake Forest. The first regular-season poll is due out Nov. 11.

Four schools that have never appeared in the Top 25 received preseason votes, led by McNeese State, which went back to the NCAA Tournament last season. Little Rock, Grand Canyon and High Point also received votes.

Here's the full top 25:

1. Kansas

2. Alabama

3. UConn

4. Houston

5. Iowa State

6. Gonzaga

7. Duke

8. Baylor

9. North Carolina

10. Arizona

11. Auburn

12. Tennessee

13. Texas A&M

14. Purdue

15. Creighton

16. Arkansas

17. Indiana

18. Marquette

19. Texas

20. Cincinnati

21. Florida

22. UCLA

23. Kentucky

24. Ole Miss

25. Rutgers

Reporting by The Associated Press.

