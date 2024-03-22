College Basketball 2024 March Madness Day 2 analysis: Tyler Kolek helps Marquette pull away late in win Updated Mar. 22, 2024 4:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Day 2 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament kicked off with a thrilling overtime game between No. 8-seeded Florida Atlantic and No. 9-seeded Northwestern. Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Wildcats to a 77-65 victory.

College basketball fans will be treated to 16 games on Friday, including a trio of No. 1 seeds – UConn, Purdue and Houston – all in action.

Catch up on all the action from Day 2 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament here:

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69

A first-round matchup between No. 2 Marquette and No. 15 Western Kentucky was supposed to feel like a joyous occasion for the Golden Eagles. Their star player, point guard Tyler Kolek, was finally making his return from an oblique injury that had sidelined him for weeks. Not since a 91-69 thumping of Providence on Feb. 28 had Kolek, who entered the season as the defending Big East Player of the Year, suited up for head coach Shaka Smart.

Yet nothing about Friday’s first half against the Hilltoppers, champions of Conference USA, seemed enjoyable for Marquette. Sure, Kolek’s presence had given the offensive ball movement a much-needed pop, with his wand-like left hand spraying passes from one teammate to another. But on the other end of the floor, where the Golden Eagles rank 20th in defensive efficiency, they couldn’t contain a hot-shooting opponent. Marquette trailed by seven points at the break courtesy of a 22-5 run by Western Kentucky late in the opening stanza.

Whatever halftime message Smart shared with his team proved successful in flipping the script, in upending the upset-minded Hilltoppers for an eventual 87-69 win. Marquette tightened the screws defensively by forcing a string of eight consecutive misses early in the second half, and it was during that prolonged cold streak for Western Kenutcky that the Golden Eagles surged in front for good. They ceded the scoring responsibilities to shooting guard Kam Jones, who poured in 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting, and distanced themselves from a potential upset. Kolek chipped in 18 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. The defense forced 18 turnovers before the starters were removed.

Friday's result was likely accompanied by a sigh of relief from Smart, whose recent NCAA Tournament results have left plenty to be desired. From VCU to Texas to Marquette, where he’s now in his third season, Smart entered the day with six first-round exits in his last seven attempts. By surviving a game against this Western Kentucky squad, the Golden Eagles advance to play the winner of No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Colorado in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

- Michael Cohen

(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65

Jaedon LeDee dominated inside on the way to 32 points, Lamont Butler added 15 and No. 5 seed San Diego State held off 12th-seeded UAB 69-65 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

A year after marching to the national title game, also as a No. 5 seed, the Aztecs saw a 12-point second-half lead disappear before putting together a late surge on the strength of their star 6-foot-9 forward to avoid a March Madness surprise in the East Region.

Quiet for most of the second half, LeDee scored on three straight possessions for the Aztecs (25-10) after UAB took a 56-53 lead. Butler hit a difficult fallaway, and LeDee climbed for an offensive rebound and was fouled with 1:01 left. LeDee hit both free throws to give SDSU a 66-63 lead, and he added two more foul shots with 20 seconds left.

UAB’s Efrem Johnson had a contested look at a tying 3-pointer with 8 seconds left, but it rimmed off, and Reese Waters’ free throw with 3 seconds remaining allowed the Aztecs a chance to exhale.

LeDee made 11-of-8 shots, was 9-of-10 at the free throw line and had eight rebounds. He topped 30 points for the fourth time this season and finished two short of his career high.

San Diego State will play either No. 4 seed Auburn or No. 13 seed Yale in the second round on Sunday.

- The Associated Press

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65

You just never know what you'll hear in an arena during the madness. Chants of "Ryan Langborg" rained down in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon, as the Princeton grad transfer drilled his fourth straight shot in overtime that served as the dagger in a gutsy Northwestern win over FAU to punch a ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Overcoming a flagrant foul call against them in the final four minutes and an inadvertent whistle in the final 30 seconds, the Wildcats forced overtime on a Brooks Barnhizer bucket with less than 10 seconds left. In the bonus period, Langborg, who helped lead Princeton to the program's first Sweet 16 appearance since 1967 last year, showed again that he's made for the March moment.

Playing against the program that became Cinderella last year, Langborg put away Dusty May's Florida Atlantic team. He drilled a pull-up jumper just 21 seconds into the period, the start of a 7-1 run. With the shot clock ticking down and Northwestern up six, first-team All-Big Ten selection Boo Buie cemented 40 more minutes in his career with the purple and white, drilling a tough 15-footer that sent the Wildcats' faithful into a frenzy in Brooklyn.

Before last year, the Wildcats had only ever won one game in NCAA Tournament history (2017). They've won two in as many years now, as Chris Collins has more than validated the contract extension Northwestern gave him after last season's improbable year.

As for FAU, it was a gut-punch of a loss, as Vlad Goldin missed the front end of a 1-on-1 with 26 seconds remaining in regulation, which cracked the door open for the Wildcats to have a shot to extend it. Langborg scored a season-high 27 points, and has now scored 75 points in his last three March Madness games, including his time at Princeton last year. Buie posted 22 points, while Barnhizer had 13 points and 10 rebounds. After an ugly first half by Northwestern, the Wildcats shot 55% in the final 20 minutes to post 39 second-half points, and another 19 in overtime. The Cats get the winner of UConn vs. Stetson on Saturday.

- John Fanta

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67

Jalen Bridges scored 23 points, Ja’Kobe Walter added 19 and third-seeded Baylor coasted past 14th-seeded Colgate 92-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Jayden Nunn added 15 points, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and RayJ Davis finished with 10 points and nine assists for coach Scott Drew’s Bears (24-10), who have won their past six first-round games in March Madness.

Keegan Records led Colgate (25-10) with 14 points. Sam Thomson had 11 and Braeden Smith scored 10.

Baylor will play either Clemson or New Mexico in the second round of the West Region.

Colgate (25-10), which dominated the Patriot League in the regular season and won the conference tournament, fell to 0-7 in the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders had lost only once in their previous 18 games.

Both teams shot well early, but Baylor was better from 3-point range, helping the Bears build an early 22-point lead. Colgate made one of its first nine shots outside the arc.

Walter, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, already had 15 points at the break as the Bears led 54-34.

Colgate made a slight dent in the deficit to open the second half, but it was not enough to threaten Baylor, which shot 57.9% from the field and 53.3% (16 of 30) from 3-point range.

- The Associated Press

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13 .

