Women’s World Cup NOW™: Aaron West calls Jill Ellis’ sub strategy vs. Spain ‘extremely risky’
Video Details
The United States got a stiff test from Spain in the Round of 16 and Aaron West is confused by many of the coaching decisions made by Jill Ellis in the close win.
