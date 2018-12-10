The Latest: Bradley, Sabathia traveling to London this week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler intends to be publicly critical of his players more in his second season following his team’s late fade.

Philadelphia led the NL East in early August, then went 16-33 and wound up with its sixth straight losing record at 80-82.

“One thing that I can do immediately that I think will really resonate well with our fans in Philadelphia is … as much as I illuminate some of the things we’re doing very well, I can be a little more assertive in illuminating the things that we need to work on. And I’m committed to taking that step,” he said.

Kapler said he wouldn’t get on a player “just for the sake of calling them out.”

“However, I do think that our fans demand that we hold them accountable. I think that I’ve shared and demonstrated to our fans that I do that behind closed doors. And I think that many of them would like to see me create that really high bar publicly. And I’m committed to doing that,” he said.