Wolves-Blazers Twi-lights: Tyus, Bazz connect for smooth plays off the bench

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Timberwolves with 34 points and 12 rebounds, but the bench responded with a few flashy plays of their own.

Tyus Jones and Shabazz Muhammad connected for a bucket plus the foul, causing the crowd at Target Center to get on its feet.

Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Wolves 110-109 win over the Trail Blazers:

Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the #TWolves have a lot to play for: building habits, improving pic.twitter.com/YLtYwAdEy5 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 4, 2017