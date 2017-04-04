Wolves-Blazers Twi-lights: Tyus, Bazz connect for smooth plays off the bench
Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Timberwolves with 34 points and 12 rebounds, but the bench responded with a few flashy plays of their own.
Tyus Jones and Shabazz Muhammad connected for a bucket plus the foul, causing the crowd at Target Center to get on its feet.
Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Wolves 110-109 win over the Trail Blazers:
