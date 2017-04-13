Karl-Anthony Towns became the ONLY player in NBA history to record 2,000 points (2,061), 1,000 rebounds (1,007) and 100 3-pointers (101) in a season after his 28 points and 21 rebounds against the Houston Rockets.

In his second season.

Unbelievable.

Watch the last highlights and interviews from the Timberwolves’ 2016-17 season in tonight’s Twi-lights: