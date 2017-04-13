Wolves Twi-lights: KAT ends regular season in NBA history books
Karl-Anthony Towns became the ONLY player in NBA history to record 2,000 points (2,061), 1,000 rebounds (1,007) and 100 3-pointers (101) in a season after his 28 points and 21 rebounds against the Houston Rockets.
In his second season.
Unbelievable.
Watch the last highlights and interviews from the Timberwolves’ 2016-17 season in tonight’s Twi-lights:
First 3 down as @KarlTowns gets #TWolves started! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/8zCokamdH0 pic.twitter.com/ZO4qKclPqa
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
#TWolves‘ @KrisDunn3 -> @22wiggins for a lob dunk! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/8zCokamdH0 pic.twitter.com/23rHx9t5Vt
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
.@KrisDunn3 puts the #TWolves in the lead! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/8zCokamdH0 pic.twitter.com/Jgh6jPBjac
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns obliterates the rim! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/8zCokamdH0 pic.twitter.com/Uw6R31YIU3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
What does it take to win the #StanleyCup Playoffs?
Staal: “It’s gonna take everybody” pic.twitter.com/kwuFfWgkhG
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns starts the 2nd half with a leftie! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/8zCokamdH0 pic.twitter.com/Bs85WH7877
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
#TWolves‘ @1Tyus -> @KarlTowns for the alley-oop! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/8zCokamdH0 pic.twitter.com/pDdhCZaexE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
Congrats to #TWolves‘ @KarlTowns on #NBA-record season! pic.twitter.com/5LiVOBsxBm
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017
HUGE slam dunk from #TWolves‘ @ShabazzMuhammad! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/8zCokamdH0 pic.twitter.com/ch5PHvOMud
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 13, 2017