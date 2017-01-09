Report: Jaguars to hire Doug Marrone as next head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly found their next head coach. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and multiple reports, the team is planning to hire Doug Marrone to fill the void left by Gus Bradley.

Jacksonville planning to hire Doug Marrone as HC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the Jaguars have offered him the job and he will accept it.

The #Jaguars are finalizing the hire of new coach Doug Marrone now. He’s been offered the job and will take it. One hire in the books. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

Marrone served as the Jaguars’ interim coach for the final two weeks of the season, going 1-1 in those games. He was one of the top candidates for the full-time job, along with Josh McDaniels, Tom Coughlin and Mike Smith.

While the team didn’t hire Coughlin as the next head coach, the Jaguars are bringing him aboard as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations. They also gave GM Dave Caldwell a two-year extension.

And this! Jaguars also hiring their former HC Tom Coughlin as Executive VP of Football Operations, per source. Marrone and Coughlin in Jax. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Jaguars extending contract of GM Dave Caldwell two years, giving him matching three-year deals with Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Marrone spent two seasons as the Bills’ head coach, going 15-17 in Buffalo. He surprisingly left the Bills by exercising an opt-out clause in his contract, which paved the way for him to join the Jaguars as their offensive line coach.

He’s the first coaching hire of the offseason with five other vacancies still to be filled across the league.

For eight years, from 1995-2002, Coughlin served as the Jaguars’ head coach. He was 128-68 in that span, taking them to the playoffs four times.