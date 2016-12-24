NFL TV Schedule, Coverage Maps for Week 16

What do the NFL TV schedule and coverage maps for Week 16 on Christmas Even look like?

There has been an abundance of weird days in the NFL this season. Those days where none of the results go the way you thought they would have seemingly been more numerous than ever in a year defined by parity. However, Week 16 could be the weirdest yet as everything is getting screwed up, to a degree, by the holiday season.

Subsequently, the normal “Football Sunday” we are accustomed to as fans has turned into Football Saturday so that the games will be played on Christmas Eve, save for two games that will be played on Dec. 25. That means there’s a full slate of action with one day less to rest up from last week. Therefore, you have to believe that crazy things are looming.

In the midst of that, though, there are also some highly intriguing games on the schedule. You have the Tennessee Titans looking to avoid a huge misstep against he Jacksonville Jaguars, a handful of divisional rivalry games, and much more to look forward to.

So you can plan our your Christmas Eve (around football of course), let’s take a look at the NFL TV Schedule for Week 16:

Away Team Home Team Time (EST) TV Channel Dolphins Bills 1 p.m. CBS Jets Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Titans Jaguars 1 p.m CBS Vikings Packers 1 p.m. FOX Chargers Browns 1 p.m. CBS Redskins Bears 1 p.m. FOX Falcons Panthers 1 p.m. CBS Colts Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS Buccaneers Saints 4:25 p.m. FOX Cardinals Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 49ers Rams 4:25 p.m. CBS Bengals Texans 8:25 p.m. NFL Network Ravens Steelers 4:30 p.m. (Sun.) NFL Network Broncos Chiefs 8:30 p.m. (Sun.) NBC Lions Cowboys 8:30 p.m. (Mon.) ESPN

Clearly they went heavy on the early games this week. It’s also pivotal to note that the Houston Texans-Cincinnati Bengals game is on in primetime, but on NFL Network as it is Saturday.

If you’re curious as to which games will be on where you live, let’s now take a gander at the coverage maps for Week 16 (via 506sports):

CBS Single

Key: Jets at Patriots (Blue), Dolphins at Bills (Green), Chargers at Browns (Yellow), Titans at Jaguars (Orange), Colts at Raiders—Late Game (Pink)

FOX Early

Key: Vikings at Packers (Pink), Redskins at Bears (Blue), Falcons at Panthers (Green), No Game with Local Team on CBS (Gray)

FOX Late

Key: Cardinals at Seahawks (Pink), Buccaneers at Saints (Blue), 49ers at Rams (Green), No Game with Local Team on CBS (Gray)

There are certainly some weird selections as to which games are being broadcasted. Perhaps the most confusion would be the New England Patriots and New York Jets being so widespread on CBS. After all, the Pats are three-score favorites entering the game, so why would fans outside of Massachusetts really want to watch?

Either way, there should be good football on the horizon, first and foremost. So spend time with your family ahead of the actual holiday—but also be ready to see some surprises in a weird week.

