As many people will tell you, the real MVP for the Dallas Cowboys is probably the team’s offensive line — and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott understands that.

He knows without his massive friends creating massive holes, he wouldn’t be the greatest rookie back in Cowboys history, and he definitely wouldn’t be just 257 yards shy of matching Eric Dickerson’s rookie record of 1,808 yards rushing. So on Friday, Elliott surprised his teammates with Christmas gifts fit for men of such stature: John Deere utility vehicles.

Big gifts for the big guys! Full video of @EzekielElliott surprising the o-linemen with their @JohnDeere UTVs coming later… pic.twitter.com/HL7VOa3yGP — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2016

The Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen are about to receive these as Christmas present… https://t.co/wP4q32CCCY pic.twitter.com/Ccv84uSeHS — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 23, 2016

Lots of smiles and hugs from the Cowboys OL and @EzekielElliott right now. pic.twitter.com/SdK2tCFgxw — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 23, 2016

Santa Zeke…gifts for the lineman pic.twitter.com/105fBguomD — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2016

But before he could hand them over, Elliott had to take one of the vehicles for a little spin:

.@EzekielElliott gifted the o-linemen with some new @JohnDeere UTVs for the season just in time for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/guAsTMUao3 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2016

It’s not quite on the same level as Tom Brady giving his offensive linemen Audi Q7s for an undefeated season, but then again, Zeke doesn’t make Brady-level money quite yet. Give him time.

Ezekiel Elliott has given each of his offensive linemen a John Deere 855D S4 Crossover. They start at $16,099. pic.twitter.com/WUf3pY8J1X — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 23, 2016

As for the UTVs? By our count, there are at least eight of them there (which would bring the tab to at least a cool $135,992 plus tax, if Elliott paid retail). My suggestion is to go grab a bunch of junk from a utility closet and turn Jerry World into the biggest game of real-life Mario Kart we’ve ever seen — and you can use Elliott as the blue shell.