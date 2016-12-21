Jerry Jones is playing a brilliant game with Tony Romo — or making a major mistake

The Dallas Cowboys’ QB controversy has been the most talked-about story of the season, like a must-see movie starring Dak Prescott, Tony Romo and Jerry Jones.

Jones, the owner, knows what makes good box-office fare and has stirred the pot with his comments all season. Skip Bayless, who knows Jones and the Cowboys, has an idea how this movie will end, and Shannon Sharpe does, too.

“Dak was the stand-in double, now here comes the money scene. We gotta get Tony Romo, the lead actor, we gotta get him in the shot,” Sharpe said Wednesday on “Undisputed”.

“And obviously if that movie ends with the lead actor winning the Super Bowl, you’re good,” Bayless said in the video below. “You know, the audience would leave very happy. And the Cowboy Nation would leave very happy from that Super Bowl. You know what I think is about to happen? Tony Romo is about to lose the first playoff game at home.”

But while Skip and Shannon think Jones is just crazy with his comments, Colin Cowherd thinks the powerful Cowboys owner is crazy like a fox. Colin sees Jones’ continuous comments as all part of a plan to build up Romo — not to be the Cowboys’ starting QB, but to be a valuable trade asset that Dallas can get a couple of first-round picks for.

“You know why he’s doing that? ‘Cause he knows Dak is his 10-year franchise. This is a guy who made his money as a prospector, an oil maverick. And Dak is like finding Saudi Arabia on your back 40. He hit oil, and he knows it’s a 10-year stream. It’s a 10-year commerce train. And so now he’s goosing Tony Romo up. Why? Because he knows it doesn’t affect Dak. And he is telling every owner in this league ‘Romo can play. Romo is throwing rockets. We got two starting quarterbacks here. We can win playoff games with either.’ He’s just waiting for the first GM, owner who’s desperate to give him a first-round pick, and they’ll go get a pass rusher.”