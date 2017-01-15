How to watch and stream Packers-Cowboys in the Divisional Round

The Packers and Cowboys were in similar positions two years ago when Green Bay topped Dallas in a terrific game to advance to the NFC Championship game. This year, a rematch of their Week 6 meeting, the Cowboys will be hosting the Packers in Dallas. Dak Prescott, not Tony Romo, will be leading Dallas this time around, hoping to leave his mark in his first career playoff game.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX) – Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Key matchup: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Packers’ LBs

The Packers were absolutely steamrolled by Elliott and Dallas’ offensive line in Week 6, proving they weren’t nearly as good against the run as their numbers indicated. Blake Martinez and Jake Ryan will have to do their best to stop Elliott when he runs between the tackles, while Clay Matthews will have to set the edge and not allow him to get outside.

Fun fact: The Packers have outscored their last seven opponents by nearly 100 points (223-125).