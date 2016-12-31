2016 Football In Memoriam: Remembering the Legends Lost

The year 2016 has been a year full of heartbreaking losses. We remember the football legends that were lost, and remember their impact…

In 2016, it felt like we lost too many beloved athletes and celebrities. We want to commemorate the football players, coaches, and figures that have made an impact not only on the game, but on the lives of many.

James David “Buddy” Ryan: 1931-2016

To his enemies, he was a blowhard with the most punchable face in existence. To his friends he was an unforgettable personality that lit up a room. Then for the players he coached, he was simply a genius.

The man known as Buddy Ryan was a success from the moment he entered the pantheon of professional football. The first four teams he coached for in Buffalo, New York, Minnesota and Chicago all reached the championship game during his time there. It was often his unbridled motivational skill and ability to forge schemes around the players he had that made him so beloved.

Above all, he was aggressive. Ryan rewrote defensive football when he became a defensive coordinator for the Bears, using the blitz in such a fashion that had never been seen before. By the time he was done there and in Philadelphia as a head coach, he’d forged two of the greatest units in NFL history: the 1985 Bears and the 1991 Eagles. Ryan burned a lot of bridges along the way and had plenty of controversies. Still, his legacy and impact on the game he loved will be timeless.

Will Smith: 1981-2016

What was a “problem” in New Orleans, has become an epidemic, and continues to develop throughout the southern state. We lost someone in the NFL community, but it’s the way we lost Will Smith that leaves us puzzled.

A very large investigation, along with a court case that put New Orleans into a tailspin has finally ended during the 2016 year. But let’s remember how Smith came into our lives. It all starts with him coming into the NFL in 2004, when he was selected by New Orleans in the first round (18th Overall) out of Ohio State.

For the majority of his career, he spent it with the Saints, earning multiple recognition along the way. His one pro-bowl came in 2006, as he posted 10.5 sacks on the year, and was able to post 33.5 sacks within his first four seasons. He also brought the Saints their only Super Bowl win ever, beating out the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

While the circumstances surrounding Smith’s passing are still uncertain, we remember one of the leaders of the Super Bowl Saints, and a legend in his own right. Will Smith was 34-years-old.

Sam Foltz: 1994-2016

Sam Foltz was one of the best punters and one of the best special teams players overall in the entire Big Ten conference in 2015. Known as one of the top student-athletes in the Nebraska program, Foltz was tragically lost in a car accident along with Michigan State’s Mike Sadler in the Summer of 2016. The two were serving as student instructors at the Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Wales, Wisconsin at the time.

Foltz was obviously very successful on the field, earning all-conference honors in the Big Ten as a freshman, then again as a sophomore in 2014 and as a junior in 2015. However, he was even more prolific off the field, a five-time scholar-athlete and the recipient of the Nebraska Student-Athlete HERO Leadership award.

His leadership and the impact he made on those around him was recognized all throughout the 2016 season by Nebraska and opposing teams, capped off by the Tennessee Volunteers in Nebraska’s bowl game. The Vols – along with other Nebraska opponents – honored Foltz’s memory by giving Nebraska a no. 27 uniform with his name on it, and wearing the no. 27 on their helmets.

In memory of Sam Foltz, almost every one of Nebraska’s opponents did this… #Respect pic.twitter.com/ZlNvFvSDsH — Football Posts (@FballPosts) December 30, 2016

This was a young man who made a great impact on everyone he was around.

Mike Sadler: 1991-2016

Mike Sadler was the first four-time Academic All-American in Michigan State school history. He was exemplary off the field as well as a major factor on it, ranking among leaders in Spartan history with 268 punts for 11,307 yards (42.2 yard average). He was a first-team All-American in 2013 and a Ray Guy award finalist as one of the nation’s best punters.

Sadler was lost in a tragic car accident that also took the life of Nebraska punter Sam Foltz. The two were student-instructors at the Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Wales, Wisconsin at the time.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio spoke eloquently of his former player:

“The world has lost a rising star who dreamed big and was accomplishing those dreams, one after another,” Dantonio said. “He was one of those people that brightened your day. I always say to try and be a light, and he truly was a light in this world…”

Zurlon Tipton: 1990-2016

Zurlon Tipton was 26 years of age at the time of his tragic death. He was one of the most prolific running backs in the history of Central Michigan football, totaling 461 carries for 2,463 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was a member of the Indianapolis Colts from 2014-2015 and scored one career NFL touchdown. His time with the Colts was short, but his impact was large as he was known as someone who always knew how to make people laugh. In all, he played in 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Tipton passed away suddenly after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 26-year-old was unloading two handguns from his car at a local dealership, when one fired form inside a bag. “This is shocking and tragic news, and our condolences go out to Zurlon’s family and friends,” CMU athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “We knew Zurlon as a good guy, a captain and a student who grew as a person and a player on his way to getting his degree at CMU. What he did on the field in his career established him as one of the top running backs in CMU history.” Tipton was just 26-years-old. Next: Joe McKnight

Joe McKnight: 1988-2016

Joe McKnight was an incredible playmaker at the University of Southern California before being drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He made his mark on the NFL as a return specialist, where he racked up 2,339 total yards on returns and also made an impact as a running back and receiver. One of the most highly regarded prep prospects in his class, McKnight signed with USC and was immediately effective as an all-purpose player.

McKnight also spent time playing in the CFL for the Saskatchewan Roughriders before he was fatally shot in New Orleans, LA.

“Joe was a great teammate that did anything he could to help,” cornerback Darrelle Revis said in a statement provided by the Jets. “He had such a good heart and wanted nothing more than to see everyone succeed. It’s hard to come to grips with the reality that he is no longer with us. Joe had a very energetic personality, a very cool cat. He definitely put his best foot forward when he came to work, and he worked his butt off. He would tell jokes and be a prankster to some guys. I’ve seen him in action. That’s the kind of guy he was. He was a joy to be around.”

McKnight holds the New York Jets record for longest play with a 107-yard touchdown return against the Baltimore Ravens in October, 2011.

Rashaan Salaam: 1974-2016

After serving as a backup for his first two seasons at the University of Colorado, Rashaan Salaam burst onto the scene in 1994. As a junior, Salaam rushed for 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. Colorado would go on to win the Fiesta Bowl and finish ranked number three in the nation that season. That would be Salaam’s final year in Boulder, as he decided to forego his senior season and enter the 1995 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears would select Salaam with the 21st overall selection in 1995, one of five running backs to come off the board in round one that year. He excelled as a rookie, rushing for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns. He still holds the record for being the youngest player to ever rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, as he didn’t turn 21 until October of his rookie season. Fumbles and injuries would become an issue and Salaam would lose his starting job the following season to Raymont Harris. He would never regain the feature back role and 1997 would be the last for Salaam in Chicago. He would play in only two more games in the NFL as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 1999.

Despite traveling around the world conducting various business ventures, Salaam remained close to the University of Colorado. He recently established the Rashaan Salaam Spin Foundation in Denver which provided support to youth in need. He passed away on December 5th at the age of 42.

Konrad Reuland: 1987-2016

Reuland suffered a brain aneurysm in November and passed away on December 12th. He was just 29 years old.

Reuland, a two-sport athlete in high-school, played his collegiate ball at both Notre Dame and Stanford. He played with the Fighting Irish for two seasons before transferring to Stanford for two years to round out his play in college. In his senior season with the Cardinal, he hauled in 21 passes.

Eligible for the 2011 NFL Draft, all teams passed on Reuland, but he was able to sign as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers, where he’d spend the year on the team’s practice squad. He received his most playing time in the league in his next season with the New York Jets.

With NYJ in 2012, Reuland hauled in 11 passes for 83 yards. The next year, he received more time with the team, catching his 12th and final NFL pass before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He would go on to see time with both the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens before being released by the Colts in his second stint with Indianapolis in August 2016.

Dennis Green: 1949-2016

We all remember Dennis Green as the Cardinals coach who held a press conference to remember, but there is much more to the man. Dennis Green had a certain coaching aspect to him. When Dennis Green passed on from a heart attack that shook up the NFL, the ESPN correspondent was surely missed.

I want to remember Dennis for what he was, so began his career. Dennis Green started his pro career at the BC Lions in 1971, where that was the only experience as a player took place. After that ended, he went to his alma mater to be a coaching assistant in Iowa. When I fast forward, the first head coaching experience he experienced came in 1981-1985, when he coached for Northwestern. In 1982, he went 0-11 as a coach. That would be his only defeated season as a head coach.

The best came when Dennis Green became the coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 1992-2001, as he turned the culture around for the Vikings. He coached Hall of Famers like Randall Cunningham, Cris Carter, Randy Moss, Randall McDaniel, John Randle, and a future Hall of Famer in Gary Anderson. He missed out on a super bowl in 1998, when he would lose out to the Atlanta Falcons.

Then came the most outstanding outburst when the Arizona Cardinals gave up a 20-point lead to the Bears. “If you want to crown their a**, then do it” is the motto that follows NFL fans these days. Dennis Green outlived the outburst, and will live with us as fans for as long as the NFL lives. We lost Dennis Green due to heart attack on July 21, 2016.

Tray Walker: 1992-2016

Walker tragically passed on Friday, March 18th after suffering injuries in a dirt bike incident in the area of Miami, Florida the day before. A talented up-and-comer in the Ravens organization, Walker was praised for his abilities that he showed off at Texas State. Thriving as a small-schooler, the 6’2” athlete was just 23 years old.

At Texas State, Walker made his name by being active against both the passing and running games, catching the eye of teams across the league. He began earning playing time during his true freshman season, becoming a staple in the team’s defensive unit throughout his four years with the Tigers in the SWAC.

The 136rd selection in the following year’s NFL draft, Walker was awarded a spot on the second-team All-SWAC in ’14. In total, his collegiate career saw him pick off nine passes and record over 155 tackles. He would become one of Baltimore’s fourth round selections in 2015, working in his rookie season as a special teams addition with a potential role in the team’s secondary. He was active in eight games in his only season in the league, recording a pair of tackles.

Quentin Groves: 1984-2016

Too early are players taken away from us, as is true for Quentin Groves, but it is the memories that makes us remember what Groves was as a person, not just a player. Groves was a stand-out defensive end for the Auburn tigers, as he garnered award recognition from college voters everywhere.

We saw Groves being promoted for the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, and the Ted Hendricks Award for his senior year. He finished his career at Auburn with 26 sacks, and a hero for the tigers. When Groves entered the draft in 2008, we saw him rise quite a bit. During which, he showed physical aspects that had draft analysts drooling over him as a player. When all was said and done, Groves had risen his draft stock to the second round.

His playing career started when he was selected by Jacksonville with the 52nd pick, where he was expected to be the playmaker in a Jack Del Rio defense. The Jaguars moved up six spots to grab Groves. With two full seasons with the Jaguars, Groves was traded to the Raiders, and was expected to compete with Aaron Curry and Kamerion Wimbley for the starting spot. He ended up 2nd on the depth chart behind Wimbley.

Fast forward, Groves went on to leave the game after missing his chance with the Buffalo Bills in 2015, as this is our most recent memory of Groves. We lost Groves on October 15, 2016, and he will be surely missed around the NFL.

Chief Zee: 1941-2016

Washington Redskins super-fan Zema “Chief Zee” Williams was a fixture at Redskins games. The team’s unofficial mascot, Chief Zee attended every Redskins home game dressed in traditional Native American attire. He attended nearly every Redskins home game from 1978 to the time of his passing.

Before he became “Chief Zee,” Zema Williams picked cotton, and later became a truck driver. After serving two years in the military, Williams became a local car salesman.

Chief Zee was so beloved by his fellow fans, that a GoFundMe campaign was created to help him avoid eviction, and pay rent for the rest of his life. Redskins owner Dan Snyder even bought Chief Zee a motorized wheelchair once he was unable to stand throughout the game. In 2008, a fellow fan stole Chief Zee’s prop tomahawk prior to a preseason game against the Bills. With the help of Redskins tight end Chris Cooley, the tomahawk was returned prior to the start of the regular season.

When the Pro Football Hall of Fame created it’s fan exhibit in 2000, Chief Zee was chosen to represent the Washington Redskins with his own display.

Chief Zee passed away in his sleep on July 19, 2016, at the age of 75.

Marion Campbell: 1929-2016

Marion Campbell devoted four decades of his life towards the game of football as a player, coordinator, and head coach. A star Pro Bowler in Philadelphia, Campbell was a classic 60-minute man who played on both the offensive and defensive line. He was a key cog to Philadelphia’s 1960 Championship team, blocking for quarterback Sunny Jurgensen against Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers.

Following eight seasons playing for the Eagles and 49ers, Campbell turned towards coaching. Atlanta hired him to be their defensive coordinator in 1969, and promoted him to head coach in 1974. Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil brought Campbell back to the organization, naming him the defensive coordinator in 1977.

Coaching a defense that featured Herm Edwards and Bill Bergey, Campbell was instrumental in helping the Eagles get to Super Bowl XV. The Eagles defenses ranked first in the league in points allowed in 1980 and 1981, and second and first in yards allowed. After Dick Vermeil suddenly retired in 1983, Campbell took over an Eagles team led by Ron Jaworski, Harold Carmichael, and Wilbert Montgomery.

After three years as the Eagles head coach, Campbell returned to coach Atlanta, and finally finished his career with the Georgia Bulldogs as their defensive coordinator. He was 87-years-old.

Al Wistert: 1920-2016

Al Wistert is one of the greatest players not to have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Starting his career at Michigan, Wistert was an All-American tackle that eventually made the College Football Hall of Fame after helping the Wolverines win a National Championship in the 1940s. At one point, Michigan had retired his number 11, but had to bring it back into circulation in 2012.

Following his Hall of Fame career at Michigan, Wistert was drafted in the 32nd pick (then the fifth round) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1943. His first contract paid him $3,800 a year, and gave the Eagles the most for their money. His rookie season was spent on the “Steagles,” a temporary merger between the Eagles and Steelers during World War II. Wistert was an All-Pro for eight of his nine seasons with the Eagles, six of those as a First-Teamer. Despite being a professional football player, Wistert coached high school football during his active playing days.

A member of both the Eagles 1948 and 1949 Championship teams, where the Eagles won by a combined score of 21-0. Philadelphia retired Wistert’s number 70 in 1952, and placed him on the team Honor Roll in 2009. The NFL named him the their 1940s All-Decade team, lauding his ability to play on both sides of the field.

Al Wistert passed away at the age of 95 on March 5, 2016.

Dennis Byrd: 1966-2016

Dennis Byrd was drafted in the second round of the 1989 NFL Draft out of Tulsa by the New York Jets as a defensive end. As a rookie Byrd accumulated seven sacks, and followed that performance up with 13 sacks as a sophomore. He was a rising star not just with the Jets, but in the National Football League.

In 1992, Byrd became paralyzed after suffering a broken vertebrae in his neck following a collision with his own teammate. After extensive physical therapy, Byrd was able to regain his ability to walk, although he was never able to return as a football player. The Jets organization recognized Byrd with the Most Inspirational Player Award, which now bears his name.

Following his injury, the Jets took Byrd’s number 90 out of circulation, and officially retired it in 2012.

Byrd was killed in a car crash on October 15, 2016, five days after his 50th birthday.

“We are all devastated by the untimely loss of Dennis Byrd,” said Jets owner Woody Johnson. “Soft-spoken and strong-willed, the inspiration he provided to all not only by his play on the field but from the way he overcame life’s obstacles was remarkable by any measure. His impact on the New York Jets and the many lives he touched will never be forgotten.”

New York donned black patches with Byrd’s uniform number on the back of their helmets for the remainder of their 2016 season.

Bill Wade: 1930-2016

Bill Wade, one of the NFL’s best people, passed away in March at the age of 85.

A member of the Tennessee Hall of Fame, Wade was one of the best quarterbacks to ever emerge from Vanderbilt, a now-legend at the school some 60 years later. In the early 50s during his time with the team, the 6’2” signal-caller was an SEC standout, tacking on an SEC Most Valuable Player award. The Tennessee native would catch the eyes of all types from the NFL, leading to his selection in the 1952 NFL Draft.

He was taken first round, first overall by the Los Angeles Rams, a team he’d spend time with until 1960 where he journeyed to Chicago to quarterback the Bears. There, he’d tally a career-high 22 touchdowns in 1961 and win the NFL Championship in 1963. He would go on to start games in every season through 1966, wrapping up his tremendous career with two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro labels attached to his name.

A member of the league’s first-overall fraternity as well as the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame, Wade’s legacy will live on thanks to his good-guy personality and determination to be his best on the field in every step of his athletic journey.

Johnny Lattner: 1932-2016

Johnny Lattner played college football at the University of Notre Dame and won the 1953 Heisman Trophy. He also won the Maxwell Award in both 1952 and 1953, and played one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1954.

A College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1979, Lattner was a dynamic, all-purpose back who was tough to defend on the ground, as a receiver, and as a returner.

His lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers was productive, as he recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards and was named to the 1954 Pro Bowl. After the 1954 season, Lattner opted to serve in the Air Force, and playing in a football game there, he suffered a knee injury that prevented him from playing football again.

Lattner passed away in February of 2016, and is survived by many children and grandchildren. Several of his grandchildren have picked up the ‘football gene’ and played at the same high school in Chicago that Lattner had his no. 34 jersey retired at: Fenwick High School.

He will forever be remembered for his excellence on the field, but also his service and impact off of it.

Bill Stanfill: 1947-2016

Bill Stanfill passed away in November at the age of 69 from apparent complications from a fall he suffered. Stanfill’s incredible football journey started at the University of Georgia, a time that got him elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

At 6’5”, he was one of the most physically imposing defensive linemen of his time, playing a crucial role in the Bulldogs defense from 1966 to 1968. In his final year, he was name a consensus All-American. Due to his impressive abilities shown at the college, he was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

In the NFL, Stanfill was a special athlete up front, specializing in getting after the quarterback and notching sacks. With Miami, he was a four-time First-team All-Pro, winning two Super Bowls with the team. He was a member of the AFL All-Star club and after the AFL/NFL merger, he was a part of the Pro Bowl four times.

Not only will he go down as one of the best defenders to emerge from Georgia, but he left an on-field legacy as one of Miami’s best all-time pass-rushers.

Clarence Brooks: 1951-2016

Clarence Brooks passed at the age of 65 on Saturday, September 17th after a battle with cancer. Brooks was beloved in Baltimore as, at the time of his death, the longest-tenured coach on the Ravens staff.

He was the team’s defensive line coach since 2005 and proved to be a crucial part of the team’s success, including their very successful 2016 season that ended in a Super Bowl. During the coaching turnover from Brian Billick to John Harbaugh, Brooks was retained as a part of the Ravens staff.

He helped lead the Ravens defense to great heights throughout more than the latter half of the Ray Lewis era, coaching Pro Bowlers such as Haloti Ngata and Kelly Gregg during his time with the team. Brooks was an athlete himself, playing at the University of Massachusetts before coaching in his first role in 1976, coaching defensive ends.

He’d break into the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 1993, being apart of the Browns and Dolphins staffs before earning his role in Baltimore in 2005. Nicknamed “C.B.”, he was a friendly face in the Ravens locker room and a favorite amongst the players, even those on the opposite side of the football.

LaVell Edwards: 1930-2016

Brigham Young University football begins and ends with LaVell Edwards. For 29 seasons, Edwards led the BYU football program out of the shadows and into the national spotlight.

While college football was largely dominated by running the ball, Edwards ignored the national trend. He paved a path towards BYU quarterbacks passing for over 100,000 yards during his coaching tenure. With 18 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) titles, one Mountain West Coast (MWC), and a National Championship in 1984, Edwards cemented himself as one of the greatest collegiate coaches of his generation. In 2004, Edwards was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame with 257 victories, good for sixth all-time.

That amount of wins at a single program is the second-most in collegiate history, only behind Joe Paterno at Penn State. BYU properly renamed their arena after their long-time head coach, and as of 2000 have played in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Part of bringing BYU back into national recognition was getting the right players into the program. Among the hundreds of young men brought in by Edwards include Heisman winner Ty Detmer, Steve Young, Via Sikahema, Steve Sarkisian, and a total of 31 All-Americans.

LaVell Edwards was 86-years-old.

