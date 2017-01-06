Joel Embiid owns four Boston Celtics on this Thor dunk (Video)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid channeled his inner Thor on this gargantuan slam to part four Boston Celtics like Moses did the Red Sea.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a budding superstar in rookie center Joel Embiid. He is running away with the NBA Rookie of the Year award with his stellar play in his first season in the NBA.

Here he is channeling his inner Thor, grabbing the Hammer of the gods to drive four Boston Celtics to new lands…so basically out of the lane while he dunks all over their court.

This is the type of dunk you’d never expect to see out of a seven-footer. At 7’2″, Embiid is the physical specimen we haven’t seen at the center position since Hakeem Olajuwon turned heads for the Houston Rockets in 1990s.

Embiid completely catches Celtics center Al Horford in mid-air and makes him for a fool. By leaving his feet, Horford left all four of his Celtics teammates out to dry.

Avery Bradley didn’t want to take a charge. Marcus Smart really couldn’t believe what Embiid was about to do. Jae Crowder halfway tried to block Embiid’s haymaker. Isaiah Thomas wanted absolutely no part of that Embiid slam, taking in the aerial assault just outside the paint.

This was a close game going down to the wire in Boston. The Celtics would outlast the rival 76ers, but this might have been one of the best games of Embiid’s young career. Though the 76ers fell 110-106 at the TD Garden, Embiid had 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He shot 50 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point land, and was 100 percent at the charity stripe on all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Slowly, but surely, the 76ers are getting better in 2016-17. They are just a win away from tying last year’s win total of 10. Trust the Process, because he is starting to deliver in winning time.

