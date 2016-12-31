FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For December 31

James Harden has opened a sizable lead in the assist race, making his transition to point guard a success for the Rockets and FanDuel NBA rosters this season.

Not only is James Harden the first player to dish out 400 assists during the 2016-17 campaign, he reached the total while only two other players, Russell Westbrook and John Wall, have even managed 300.

The shift to facilitator in Houston has worked out perfectly for Harden and the Houston Rockets, as his passes are generating 5.4 made shots from beyond the arc each night. Four teammates are shooting 36 percent or better from three-point range off looks setup by Harden.

In his five seasons with the Rockets, Harden has averaged 27 points per game, including 27.8 through 34 appearances this season, but for the first time in his career, he is providing more of an impact passing the ball.

Harden is generating a league best 28.8 points per game off his assists, with nearly 18 percent of his passes resulting in an assist, the best percentage among players averaging over four passes per game.

As the season has progressed, Harden has found new ways to create open shot attempts for teammates.

Harden is dishing out 11.8 assists per game, the highest average any player has averaged over the past 22 years.

If Harden dishes out 18 assists Saturday night against the Knicks, he will be on pace to become the first player since John Stockton in 1994-95 to average 12 assists per game. Harden has dished out 15 or more assists eight times this season.

In addition to his exceptional passing, Harden has maintained his status as an elite FanDuel NBA option by compiling lofty statistics elsewhere.

Both Harden and Westbrook are on pace to become the first players since Oscar Robertson in 1965-66 to average at least 25 points, 10 assists and 7.0 rebounds for a year.

With 27.8 points, 11.8 assists, 7.9 rebounds, 3.0 made three-point shots and 1.4 steals per game, Harden is one of just three players, along with Westbrook and New Orleans forward Anthony Davis, to average at least 50 points per game in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

The records for Harden keep piling up, Tuesday night in Dallas, Harden became the first player in league history to record 30 points, 10 assists and five rebounds while playing fewer than 30 minutes.

Friday night, Harden became the first player in five years to submit a performance with at least 30 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals, as he carried Houston to a victory over the Clippers.

Harden posted 30 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and a block while the Rockets scored a season-high 140 points.

By generating 56.6 points per game each night for the Rockets, accounting for 49.4 percent of the total offense in Houston, Harden is an exceptional option for any FanDuel NBA roster.

Top Four Point Guards

Russell Westbrook ($12,000) vs. L.A. Clippers Eric Bledsoe ($7,900) vs. Utah Jazz George Hill ($6,600) vs. Phoenix Suns Derrick Rose ($6,600) vs. Houston Rockets

Rationale:

A 22-point outing from Eric Bledsoe Thursday night against Toronto was enough for him to become the 34th player averaging at least 20 points per game this season. The scoring total moved Bledsoe into much more exclusive company, as he is one of just five players averaging at least 20 point, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this seaosn, joining Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A toe injury sidelined Jazz point guard George Hill for 12 consecutive games, but in his return Thursday night against Philadelphia, he dominated the 76ers. Hill totaled 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists, posted a season-high three steals and blocked a shot. The result was 45.6 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play, increasing his average performance to 32.9 fantasy points per game this seaosn.

Top Four Shooting Guards

James Harden ($11,300) vs. New York Knicks Nicolas Batum ($8,000) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Dwyane Wade ($6,900) vs. Milwaukee Bucks J.J. Redick ($4,400) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Rationale:

Nicolas Batum has shaken off a slow start to the season to become one of the most dynamic performers in FanDuel NBA tournaments. After averaging just 13.4 points per game in the first 24 games of the year, Batum has posted 19 points per game over his last eight appearances. Along with the uptick in scoring, Batum has added 7.6 rebounds,7.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game during the eight game run.

An early exit as the result of a migraine headache Dwyane Wade against the Nets Wednesday night was the only true defender capable of slowing him down during the past week. Wade has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, while averaging 4.3 assists per game during the same span. Chicago may be in need of a facilitator, as the team benched starting point guard Rajon Rondo for the entire second half Friday night against the Pacers, potentially creating additional assist opportunities for Wade.

Top Four Small Forwards

LeBron James ($10,300) vs. Charlotte Hornets Jimmy Butler ($8,600) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Gordon Hayward ($7,900) vs. Phoenix Suns Trevor Ariza ($5,500) vs. New York Knicks

Rationale:

In his last five games as a 31-year-old, LeBron James remains one of the most well rounded players in the league, averaging 25.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Even more amazing, aside from the rebounding average, the figures are slightly below his career averages. In league history, only seven players have ever averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, with James on pace to join Oscar Robertson to post the totals for their career.

After capping his best performance (40 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals) of the season with a buzzer-beater against the Nets, Jimmy Butler posted a follow-up game with 25 points, his 16th such outing this year. Butler has propped up his scoring average over the past three games by routinely drawing fouls, earning 11 or more trips to the foul line in each game.

Top Four Power Forwards

Kevin Love ($8,500) vs. Charlotte Hornets Jabari Parker ($7,200) vs. Chicago Bulls Enes Kanter ($5,400) vs. L.A. Clippers Taj Gibson ($4,900) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Rationale:

Kevin Love used to routinely submit 30-point, 15-rebound performances while in Minnesota, but Thursday night against the Celtics was the first time Love managed to accomplish the feat in 180 career games with the Cavaliers. During his final season in Minnesota alone, Love tallied nine such performances, but his 30-point effort was just his fifth since being traded to Cleveland. The 2016-17 season has been a return to All-Star caliber play for Love, as he is averaging 22 points, 10.9 rebounds and is connecting a career-high 2.8 times from three-point range per game.

As Oklahoma City is in desperate need of a secondary scoring option alongside Russell Westbrook in the absence of Victor Oladipo, out for the past seven games with a sprained right wrist, Enes Kanter has filled the role. Anthony Morrow has started at shooting guard, but his scoring numbers are actually down compared to his figure off the bench, leaving an opportunity for Kanter to score plenty of points. Over the past four games, he has responded by averaging 19.5 points per game on 66.7 percent shooting from the field.

Top Four Centers

Rudy Gobert ($7,800) vs. Phoenix Suns DeAndre Jordan ($7,200) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Steven Adams ($5,400) vs. L.A. Clippers Greg Monroe ($5,000) vs. Chicago Bulls

Rationale:

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is perhaps the most difficult player to box out in the NBA. The two-time rebounding champion has been held below nine rebounds on just three occasions in 35 games this season, and is seeking his 20th consecutive game with at least nine rebounds Saturday night in Oklahoma City. Jordan ranks fourth in the league with 13.2 rebounds per game and is averaging 14.1 rebounds during his 19-game streak.

Typically players coming off an eight-point, one-rebound outing in less than 15 minutes are players to avoid in FanDuel NBA lineups, but Greg Monroe has emerged as an excellent value play. Priced at just 8.3 percent of the total FanDuel NBA salary cap, Monroe offers a wide variety of contributions, as he provides decent assist and steal numbers in addition to his rebounding and scoring. Monroe should be in line for a higher workload Saturday night, as Milwaukee plays its second game in as many days, making him a prime value candidate for FanDuel NBA rosters.

Final Lineup

PG Derrick Rose ($6,600)

PG George Hill ($6,600)

SG James Harden ($11,300)

SG J.J. Redick ($4,400)

SF Trevor Ariza ($5,500)

SF Gordon Hayward ($7,900)

PF Jabari Parker ($7,200)

PF Enes Kanter ($5,400)

C Greg Monroe ($5,000)

