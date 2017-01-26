Eric Bledsoe splits the defenders and posterizes Kenneth Faried (Video)

Eric Bledsoe split the Denver Nuggets defenders and dunked over Kenneth Faried during the Phoenix Suns’ game Thursday night.

The Phoenix Suns are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but Eric Bledsoe is a player to watch. Every night the Suns point guard is going to find his way onto the highlight reel. Thursday night was no different.

The Denver Nuggets hosted the Suns, but it was Bledsoe who got people out of their seats. Well, at least the players located on the Phoenix bench.

Dribbling the ball above the three-point line, Bledsoe went toward the middle of the court. Jared Dudley set a beautiful screen on the trailing Nuggets defender. Bledsoe exploded off of the screen. Dudley’s screen took the defender trailing Bledsoe completely out of the play. The defender on Dudley had absolutely no chance on the switch. Bledsoe went right pass him and to the rim.

Kenneth Faried attempted to get to Bledsoe as he drove to the basket, but Faried’s help defense could not get their in time. Bledsoe dunked right over top of Faried, who attempted to block Bledsoe with his right hand.

Good LORD Eric Bledsoe just put Kenneth Faried in a damn BODY BAG ⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/sHwDFizjBJ — Wobsell Perezbrook (@World_Wide_Wob) January 27, 2017

Now, the screen and the dunk were amazing plays. But the bench reaction from Phoenix was absolutely ridiculous. As Bledsoe threw it down the entire bunch rose to their feet. One player literally jumped off the bench. The Suns’ bench was lucky they did not get a technical foul. About three players from the bench were inside the three-point line celebrating the highlight.

Bledsoe may not get a lot of national media attention because of the Suns disappointing 15-30 record. But it seems like most nights, Bledsoe is throwing down massive dunks. The Kentucky product is averaging almost 21 points a game.

