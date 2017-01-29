NCAA Basketball: Kansas downs Kentucky in huge showdown

Heading an outstanding day of NCAA basketball, No. 2 Kansas defeated No. 4 Kentucky in our Game of the Day.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

2 Kansas Jayhawks 79 4 Kentucky Wildcats 73

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 62 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 60

Bonzie Colson added another double-double of 13 and 13 while V.J. Beachem dropped in 23, but it was not enough to knock off the Yellow Jackets, who used a buzzer-beating lay-up to defeat the Irish. Off the bench for GT, Tadric Jackson led the way with 25 points. This was Georgia Tech’s second straight win over a top-15 opponent.

Clemson Tigers 67 Pittsburgh Panthers 60

In a huge game for the sake of the bubble, Clemson’s Jaron Blossomgame stepped up to carry the Tigers to victory. Blossomgame had 25 points to lead all scorers in the win, while three Panthers scored in double figures. This game gave Clemson their second ACC victory and kept Pittsburgh at just one.

Syracuse Orange 82 6 Florida State Seminoles 72

For the second time in the past week, No. 6 Florida State fell, this time to Syracuse. Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon added 19 points for the Seminoles and Andrew White III had 24 for the Orange. Along with White, John Gillon (21 points, 11 assists) and Tyler Lydon (14 points, 11 rebounds) added double-doubles for the ‘Cuse.

Miami Hurricanes 77 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 62

Bruce Brown exploded for 30 points in Miami’s victory over North Carolina on Saturday. This was his first time eclipsing the 20 point mark as a collegiate freshman and he made his mark with a dominant breakout performance. Justin Jackson was the high man for the Tar Heels, adding 21 in a losing effort.

15 Wisconsin Badgers 61 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 54

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

22 Maryland Terrapins 85 Minnesota Golden Gophers 78

Minnesota dropped their fifth straight game in this one, as their tournament resume is starting to wain. Justin Jackson was the man for Maryland with a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Terrapins are now 19-2 on the season and it is really time to take note of this squad. Minnesota was led by Akeem Springs, who had 23.

17 Duke Blue Devils 85 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 83

Behind the heroics of Luke Kennard (34 points), Duke was able to survive another game this season. Grayson Allen was the only other Blue Devil to reach double figures in this game with 19, while Wake Forest dropped another big opportunity. Wake Forest is now 0-8 against the RPI top-50 and needs a high-quality win. Bryant Crawford had 26 for the Demon Deacons.

Games to Watch on Sunday, January 29th:

Michigan Wolverines @ Michigan State Spartans, 1:00 p.m. ET: Both teams are firmly on the bubble for this rivalry, this one means a lot, not only for bragging rights, but for decision-making come March.

No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers @ No. 1 Villanova Wildcats, 1:00 p.m. ET: For a preview of this game, Michael Foy has you covered here.

NC State Wolfpack @ No. 13 Louisville Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET: NC State looks for a high-quality road win to boost their resume.

Indiana Hoosiers @ Northwestern Wildcats, 6:30 p.m. ET: Northwestern has another big chance to prove it is real and ready to compete for a B1G title while Indiana wants to keep themselves in the projected tournament.

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

NCAA Basketball: Injury Report (Bennie Boatwright could return next week): After a long week of action, Carmine Carcieri looks at how the injuries are stacking up across the nation.

NCAA Basketball: Best Bets for the Big 12/SEC Challenge: Bryce Bennett gives his Best Bets from Saturday.

That ends today’s Daily Wrap-Up. Tune in tomorrow for another edition and have a great day!

This article originally appeared on