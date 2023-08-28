National Football League NFL roster cuts tracker: Colt McCoy, Christian Kirksey, more Published Aug. 28, 2023 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Cutdown day in the NFL is upon us.

Teams must reduce rosters from 90 players to 53 prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, and there are plenty of well-known players who could be in for a surprise this week when those final decisions are made.

We're tracking some of the most notable players who got the boot. These players still have a chance to suit up this season, though, as many will likely get picked up by another team or could return on their original teams' practice squads.

Follow our full list of preseason cuts for all 32 clubs below:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

Check back for updates!

