NFL roster cuts tracker: Colt McCoy, Christian Kirksey, more
Cutdown day in the NFL is upon us.
Teams must reduce rosters from 90 players to 53 prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, and there are plenty of well-known players who could be in for a surprise this week when those final decisions are made.
We're tracking some of the most notable players who got the boot. These players still have a chance to suit up this season, though, as many will likely get picked up by another team or could return on their original teams' practice squads.
Follow our full list of preseason cuts for all 32 clubs below:
- QB Colt McCoy
- QB Jake Luton
- EDGE Derek Parish
- WR Kevin Austin
- TE Jody Fortson (injured)
- WR Keke Coutee
- DT Josiah Bronson
- LB Malik Reed
- WR Alex Erickson
- LB Nick Vigil
- TE Tyree Jackson
- TE Dan Arnold
- LB Tanner Muse
- DE Jose Ramirez
- WR Zion Bowens
- DE Joshua Pryor
Check back for updates!
