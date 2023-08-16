National Football League Bills 53-man roster projection: How to put finishing touches on a title team Published Aug. 16, 2023 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills have a well-built roster, so they might not have too many tough decisions to make. It seems that GM Brandon Beane had a good sense of who he wanted to keep and who he wanted to add. The depth chart has only a few mysteries.

That's what we're here to solve in this projection. We're looking at the position battles that are taking place in training camp to project who ends up on the 53-man roster when the team has to make its final cuts.

Let's dive in.

Quarterbacks (2)

Josh Allen

Trey Lance (trade)

Trey Lance. More like Trade Lance, amirite?!

A trade for Lance would be a little crazy, I'll admit. At the same time, the 49ers really don't seem to value their former first-round pick anymore. It might make some sense to trade for Lance and develop him behind Allen. Lance's skill set is comparable to what Allen was as a rookie. If Lance costs a conditional mid-round pick, the Bills and 49ers might agree to terms.

Whether the deal is for Lance or a more reliable starter, the Bills might seek out options on the trade market, because I'm not sure Buffalo loves Kyle Allen or Matt Barkley. Both QBs are likely to make it to the practice squad, where they could remain, barring an injury to Josh Allen.

Cut: Matt Barkley, Kyle Allen

Running Backs (4)

James Cook

Damien Harris

Latavius Murray

FB Reggie Gilliam

Cook will lead the group. Harris and Murray will give Cook the rest he needs — and the veterans bring a physicality that Cook lacks. Gilliam is a versatile threat at fullback, with heavy work on special teams.

Jordan Mims showed a few good pass-protection reps in the preseason opener while looking like a natural as a pass-catcher with two receptions for 30 yards to go with his seven carries for 23 yards. He could sneak his way onto the back of the roster. But for now, the Bills put him on the practice squad — largely because they need space over on defense for their depth.

Cut: Jordan Mims, Darrynton Evans

Wide Receivers (6)

Stefon Diggs

Gabe Davis

Trent Sherfield

Khalil Shakir

Justin Shorter

Deonte Harty

Last season, Buffalo carried seven receivers to start the year. It would be a stretch, however, to find a seventh wideout for this roster. The six above look like a solid unit, particularly given how much the Bills intend to use two-tight-end sets.

Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis return as starters. The remaining players will jockey for snaps as WR3, with Trent Sherfield seeming like the best of the rest.

It'll be worth monitoring Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson, who both posted good production in the preseason. Isabella seemed to get more reps with Allen following that preseason outing. For now, I bet both players could make it to Buffalo's practice squad, if cut.

Cut: KeeSean Johnson, Dezmon Patmon, Marcell Ateman, Tyrell Shavers, Isaiah Coulter, Andy Isabella, Bryan Thompson

Tight Ends (3)

Dawson Knox

Dalton Kincaid

Quintin Morris

This would be a good spot for Buffalo to bring in an out-of-house option. If the Bills want to focus their offense on their tight ends in a bigger way, they'll need better depth. Morris is a special teams player and blocker, not a pass-catcher. Former Packers third-round pick Jace Sternberger seemed like an option as a developmental tight end, like Kincaid. But Sternberger caught just one catch in the preseason opener — which he fumbled.

Maybe the Bills look at the Texans and Cowboys' rosters for a depth option.

Cut: Jace Sternberger, Joel Wilson

Offensive Linemen (9)

Dion Dawkins

Connor McGovern

Mitch Morse

O'Cyrus Torrence

Spencer Brown

Ryan Bates

David Quessenberry

David Edwards

Ike Boettger

Tackle Brandon Shell is set to retire. He was an interesting candidate when he signed in May, but he didn't look like an impact player. That sort of simplified the offensive line competition for the final roster spot. Maybe Ryan Van Demark can sneak onto the back of the roster, if the team decides to carry 10 linemen. But it'll likely be the nine players listed above.

What we don't know yet: Will it be Ryan Bates or second-round pick O'Cyrus Torrence at right guard?

Cut: Greg Mancz, Tommy Doyle, Nick Broeker, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, Richard Gouraige, Kevin Jarvis

Edge (5)

Gregory Rousseau

Leonard Floyd

A.J. Epenesa

Boogie Basham

Shaq Lawson

*Reserve/PUP: Von Miller

Can Shaq Lawson hold onto that final roster spot?

It's not that the Bills are going to roster Shane Ray or the other edge players in the mix. It's just that they might elect to put Lawson on the practice squad and keep another defensive player. It's strange to think Lawson is competing with defensive tackle Tim Settle or cornerback Siran Neal for a roster spot. But that's how it looks. Otherwise, the Bills must feel settled with their edge players, with Gregory Rousseau and Leonard Floyd set to start. And they'll feel even better when Von Miller returns from PUP.

Cut: Shane Ray, Kingsley Jonathan, Kameron Cline

Defensive Tackles (4)

Ed Oliver

DaQuan Jones

Poona Ford

Jordan Phillips

As mentioned, Tim Settle is … unsettled in his roster spot. It's a matter of whether the Bills want to carry anywhere between eight and 10 defensive linemen. He's a useful player to have in this group, so it'll be a tough call for Buffalo.

Cut: Tim Settle, Eli Ankou, Cortez Broughton, Kendal Vickers, DJ Dale

Linebackers (6)

Matt Milano

Tyrel Dodson

Terrel Bernard

Dorian Williams

Baylon Spector

Tyler Matakevich

Matt Milano is the starter alongside…

Um.

Well, who knows? A.J. Klein, Tyrel Dodson, Terell Bernard and Dorian Williams are seemingly fighting for the starting spot — and a roster spot. Because the Bills have invested so much draft capital in this position, they all seem to have solid standing on the team, which is why — for now — Klein is the odd man out. But if he ends up getting back to the top of the depth chart, then maybe they'll have to make a tough decision about one of their recent draft selections. Matakevich, meanwhile, figures to lead the team again in special teams snaps. He's a lock.

Cut: A.J. Klein, Travin Howard

Cornerbacks (6)

Tre'Davious White

Taron Johnson

Dane Jackson

Christian Benford

Kaiir Elam

Siran Neal

Everyone is intently focused on the CB2 battle between Dane Jackson, who logged an interception in preseason, and Kaiir Elam, who was a first-round pick in 2022, and Christian Benford, who outplayed Elam last year. Because the Bills have such a solid group, there's an outside chance Buffalo carries just five cornerbacks.

Siran Neal has long been a crucial special teams player for this team, with the second-most special teams snaps on the team last year (316). He sticks around.

Cut: Alex Austin, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown

Safety (5)

Micah Hyde

Jordan Poyer

Taylor Rapp

Cam Lewis

Damar Hamlin

It's wild to think that, maybe, Damar Hamiln might miss the cut in 2023. The addition of Taylor Rapp makes Hamlin's path to the roster more complicated. But Buffalo will likely keep five safeties, given that Hyde, 32, and Poyer, 32, are on the older side. Hamlin should be a key depth option, given the high likelihood that the top safeties miss some time. And it'll make for one hell of a story if Hamlin gets a lot of playing time in 2023.

Cut: Dean Marlowe, Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson

Specialists (3)

Tyler Bass (K)

Sam Martin (P)

Reid Ferguson (LS)

No surprises here. The incumbent starters keep their jobs.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

