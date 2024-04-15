National Football League
NFL mock draft: Nick Wright has Bears pair Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.
National Football League

NFL mock draft: Nick Wright has Bears pair Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Updated Apr. 15, 2024 12:05 p.m. ET

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a week away.

As teams prepare to make their picks, Nick Wright of "First Things First" released his third mock draft on Monday.

Here's Wright's latest mock draft, with updated odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings | Top 10 QB prospects | Top 10 RB prospects | Top 10 WR prospects | Top 10 TE prospects | Top 10 OT prospects | Top 10 IOL prospects | Top 10 Edge prospects | Top 10 DT prospects | Joel Klatt's mock draft

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) — QB Caleb Williams, USC
Odds to be selected No. 1: -10000

2. Washington Commanders — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 2: -210

3. New England Patriots — QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Odds to be selected No. 3: +250

4. New York Giants (trade with Cardinals)— QB Drake Maye, UNC
Odds to be selected No. 4: +750

*Giants receive: No. 4 pick
*Cardinals receive: No. 6 and the Giants' 2025 first-round pick

5.  Chicago Bears (trade with Chargers) —WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Odds to be selected No. 5: +300

*Bears receive: No. 5 pick
*Chargers receive: No. 9 and the Panthers' 2025 second-round pick

6. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Giants)— WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 6: +170

7. Tennessee Titans — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Odds to be selected No. 7: -115

8. Atlanta Falcons — Edge rusher Dallas Turner, Alabama
Odds to be selected No. 8: +340

9. Los Angeles Chargers — WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Odds to be selected No. 9: +210

How soon will Jim Harbaugh turn the Chargers into contenders?

How soon will Jim Harbaugh turn the Chargers into contenders?

10. New York Jets — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Odds to be selected No. 10: +250

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

11. Minnesota Vikings — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Odds to be first CB selected: -180

12. Denver Broncos — Edge rusher Jared Verse, Florida State
Odds to be the first defensive player selected: +400

13. Las Vegas Raiders — CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Odds to be first CB selected: +150

14. New Orleans Saints — OT JC Latham, Alabama
Odds to be first OL selected: +1600

15. Indianapolis Colts — CB Cooper Dejean, Iowa
Colts' odds to select a CB: +125

16. Seattle Seahawks — OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
Seahawks' odds to select an OL: -160

17. Jacksonville Jaguars — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Seahawks' odds to select a WR: +360

18. Cincinnati Bengals —DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Seahawks' odds to select a DL: +430

19. Los Angeles Rams — OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Odds to be first OL selected: +650

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Odds to be first OL selected: +900

21. Miami Dolphins — DT Byron Murphy, Texas
Dolphins' odds to select a DL: +210

22. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Eagles' odds to select a CB: +180

23. Minnesota Vikings — Edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Odds to be the first defensive player selected: +350

24. Dallas Cowboys — OT Graham Barton, Duke
Cowboys' odds to select an OL: -175

Would the Cowboys be crazy to draft a QB with Dak Prescott on the roster?

Would the Cowboys be crazy to draft a QB with Dak Prescott on the roster?

25. Green Bay Packers — OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Packers' odds to select an OL: -125

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ED Chop Robinson, Penn State
Packers' odds to select a DL/ Edge: +185

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) — CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
McKinstry's odds to be selected by the Cardinals: +7500

28. Buffalo Bills — WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Bills' odds to select a WR: -240

29. Detroit Lions — ED Chris Braswell, Alabama
Lions' odds to select a DL/ Edge: +340

30. Baltimore Ravens — OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Ravens' odds to select an OL: -195

31. San Francisco 49ers — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
49ers' odds to select an OL: -110

32. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Chiefs' odds to select an WR: -125

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: O.J. Simpson's estate plans to fight $33.5 million payout to families of Brown and Goldman

O.J. Simpson's estate plans to fight $33.5 million payout to families of Brown and Goldman

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes