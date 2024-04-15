NFL mock draft: Nick Wright has Bears pair Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.
The 2024 NFL Draft is just a week away.
As teams prepare to make their picks, Nick Wright of "First Things First" released his third mock draft on Monday.
Here's Wright's latest mock draft, with updated odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) — QB Caleb Williams, USC
Odds to be selected No. 1: -10000
2. Washington Commanders — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 2: -210
3. New England Patriots — QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Odds to be selected No. 3: +250
4. New York Giants (trade with Cardinals)— QB Drake Maye, UNC
Odds to be selected No. 4: +750
*Giants receive: No. 4 pick
*Cardinals receive: No. 6 and the Giants' 2025 first-round pick
5. Chicago Bears (trade with Chargers) —WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Odds to be selected No. 5: +300
*Bears receive: No. 5 pick
*Chargers receive: No. 9 and the Panthers' 2025 second-round pick
6. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Giants)— WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 6: +170
7. Tennessee Titans — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Odds to be selected No. 7: -115
8. Atlanta Falcons — Edge rusher Dallas Turner, Alabama
Odds to be selected No. 8: +340
9. Los Angeles Chargers — WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Odds to be selected No. 9: +210
10. New York Jets — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Odds to be selected No. 10: +250
11. Minnesota Vikings — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Odds to be first CB selected: -180
12. Denver Broncos — Edge rusher Jared Verse, Florida State
Odds to be the first defensive player selected: +400
13. Las Vegas Raiders — CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Odds to be first CB selected: +150
14. New Orleans Saints — OT JC Latham, Alabama
Odds to be first OL selected: +1600
15. Indianapolis Colts — CB Cooper Dejean, Iowa
Colts' odds to select a CB: +125
16. Seattle Seahawks — OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
Seahawks' odds to select an OL: -160
17. Jacksonville Jaguars — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Seahawks' odds to select a WR: +360
18. Cincinnati Bengals —DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Seahawks' odds to select a DL: +430
19. Los Angeles Rams — OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Odds to be first OL selected: +650
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Odds to be first OL selected: +900
21. Miami Dolphins — DT Byron Murphy, Texas
Dolphins' odds to select a DL: +210
22. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Eagles' odds to select a CB: +180
23. Minnesota Vikings — Edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Odds to be the first defensive player selected: +350
24. Dallas Cowboys — OT Graham Barton, Duke
Cowboys' odds to select an OL: -175
25. Green Bay Packers — OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Packers' odds to select an OL: -125
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ED Chop Robinson, Penn State
Packers' odds to select a DL/ Edge: +185
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) — CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
McKinstry's odds to be selected by the Cardinals: +7500
28. Buffalo Bills — WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Bills' odds to select a WR: -240
29. Detroit Lions — ED Chris Braswell, Alabama
Lions' odds to select a DL/ Edge: +340
30. Baltimore Ravens — OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Ravens' odds to select an OL: -195
31. San Francisco 49ers — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
49ers' odds to select an OL: -110
32. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Chiefs' odds to select an WR: -125
