NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux go top two

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

With college football’s regular season concluded, and the NFL playoff chase slowly clearing the muddied waters of selection order, ‘tis the season to present my first mock draft of the year.

Serving as a perfect microcosm of the most unpredictable NFL season in recent memory, this past Sunday delivered a stunner that has shaken up the draft order Jason McIntyre used in his Mock Draft 3.0. Detroit dumped top-seeded Arizona, vaulting the Jacksonville Jaguars into the top spot.

Should the Jaguars retain the first pick, it would mark only the second time since the NFL adopted a 32-team format in 2002 that a club has owned the rights to No. 1 overall in back-to-back seasons.

Expect the Jaguars to follow the blueprint set by the 2017-18 Cleveland Browns, who took advantage of the picks to nab difference-makers at edge rusher (Myles Garrett) and then quarterback (Baker Mayfield).

Underclassmen have until Jan. 17 to apply for early entry into the draft. Last year’s class was loaded with skill-position talent. This year’s crop is much weaker at quarterback but is absolutely loaded at cornerback and is stout along both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Here's my first round along with a few bonus picks in subsequent rounds.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE/OLB, Michigan

Despite the Jags' record, the problem in Jacksonville is less about talent than culture. Consider that the 2022 draft will mark the 14th time in the past 15 years in which the Jaguars will have a top-10 pick. Hutchinson is as pro-ready and passionate as they come. Pairing him with star Josh Allen would give the Jaguars’ pass rush some teeth while a new head coach jump starts last year’s top pick, Trevor Lawrence, and the offense.

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE/OLB, Oregon

Clearly, the Lions have big decisions to make at quarterback, but gambling on a passer from this class this early would be foolish. Expect Detroit to stick to the plan laid out by GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell a year ago and build through the trenches. Disregard Thibodeaux's mediocre statistics this season at Oregon as opponents game-planned to minimize him. He is a game-wrecker off the edge who would provide an immediate upgrade to a pass rush that has accumulated just 22 sacks this season, fourth-worst in the NFL.

3. Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

What the Texans ultimately decide to do with QB Deshaun Watson will determine the direction they go with this pick. Frankly, there is not a quarterback worthy of the No. 3 selection, and rookie Davis Mills has made strides since coach David Culley committed to him as the starter for the remainder of this season. The best players available — Neal and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton — play positions already of relative strength on the Houston roster. Boosting the offensive line with the massive, athletic and versatile Neal would seemingly make the most sense, especially given that big investments in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard have not paid off.

4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, FS, Notre Dame

Through 14 games this season, no team has allowed more passing yards (3,498) with fewer interceptions (six) than the Jets — and that's despite the fact they compete in a division full of young, inconsistent quarterbacks. Hamilton offers a unique blend of size, speed and ball skills. He's exactly the kind of difference-maker that a defensive-minded coach such as Robert Saleh would crave.

5. New York Giants: Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah

Fresh off of a loss to Dallas and Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Micah Parsons, the Giants should not need any reminders as to what kind of immediate impact a playmaking linebacker can bring a club. If Lloyd played at Alabama or Ohio State, he might be universally regarded as a top-10 pick.

6. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears): Ikem Okwonu, OL, North Carolina State

With first-round picks invested in their quarterback (Daniel Jones), running back (Saquon Barkley), wide receiver (Kadarius Toney) and tight end (Evan Engram), the Giants shouldn't be tied (with Houston) for an NFL-worst 22 touchdowns scored this season. Okwonu is a bit raw, but he is a brawler who would help restore some girth and nastiness up front for "Big Blue."

7. Carolina Panthers: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

The Panthers have already picked up the fifth-year option on Sam Darnold’s rookie deal, so he isn’t likely going anywhere. However, Darnold's average play prior to his shoulder injury in Week 9 suggests that the club could look at other options, especially considering the aggressiveness shown by first-year general manager Scott Fitterer. Coach Matt Rhule might have the exact type of personality to help the gifted but unpolished Corral reach his potential.

8. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

As mentioned with their previous selection, the Jets’ struggles against the pass this season should be cause for concern. Fortunately, this rookie crop is very good in the secondary, and the Jets have extra picks throughout the draft due to prior trades, including this one from Seattle (acquired for safety Jamal Adams). Replacing one former LSU star with another here would make a lot of sense.

9. Atlanta Falcons: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

The Falcons have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air this season, 31st in the league. Even worse, Atlanta is last in sacks (16), with Dante Fowler Jr. pacing the club with 4.5. Like his Big Ten counterpart Aidan Hutchinson (the projected top pick), Karlaftis is technically sound and tough — two characteristics missing from Atlanta’s current pass rush.

10. Washington Football Team: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

With nearly half of the current roster slated for free agency, Washington is likely to undergo major changes, perhaps including at quarterback. Coach Ron Rivera has shown a preference for veterans rather than rookies at the game’s most important position, so the pick here is one of the most versatile and effective offensive linemen in the draft.

11. Philadelphia Eagles: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

With three first-round picks in a draft class as loaded at cornerback as this one, it is not difficult to imagine Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman going cheaper and younger at the position, rather than re-signing veteran Steven Nelson. The Eagles have bigger needs, but Elam is an exciting prospect with the length, speed, competitiveness and NFL bloodlines to handle playing opposite three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay.

12. Denver Broncos: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

A few things are readily apparent every time the Broncos take the field — Teddy Bridgewater cannot stay healthy, the players and coaches don’t trust Drew Lock’s decision-making, and the running game and defense are among the NFL’s best. Coach Vic Fangio will push to add a veteran quarterback, but if that doesn't work out, it is hard to imagine Denver GM George Paton allowing the draft’s best senior signal-caller to slip any further.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins, 7-7): David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

With the secondary improved via their first of three first-round selections, the Eagles can address a bigger concern — a pass rush that has just 23 sacks (third-fewest in the NFL). Plus, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are among four Philly edge rushers set to hit free agency. Ojabo is very raw compared to the three edge rushers selected ahead of him, but he has all the traits on which to build.

14. Cleveland Browns: Drake London, WR, USC

This one just makes too much sense not to happen should the draft play out like this. The Browns feature one of the most dominant running games in the NFL. Adding a big, sure-handed bully of a receiver like London to feast off of play-action could be all that Cleveland is missing on offense.

15. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Whether it be Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston or someone new taking snaps for the Saints, the club needs to add some juice at receiver. Wilson might just be the most polished pass-catcher in this class.

16. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The quickest way to get the Raiders' offense back on track is to draft Olave, who could replace Henry Ruggs' blinding speed and protect playmakers Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow. Olave is exactly the type of big-play threat Derek Carr has been missing during the team's recent stumble, and the Ohio State receiver has the major college and production pedigree that Raiders GM Mike Mayock has prioritized.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

If Pickett is still on the board, the Steelers might go with the local star to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Otherwise, reinforcing an offensive line that once was a source of Pittsburgh pride should be the top priority. Hailing from the FCS ranks, the massive Penning isn’t a household name, but the Steelers have never shied from controversial selections.

18. Baltimore Ravens: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

I was tempted to plug in Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III here; the Ravens might want insurance with J.K. Dobbins recovering from a torn ACL. But cornerback is also a significant concern for Baltimore, and McCreary possesses the speed, versatility and tenacity that would fit right in with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's system.

19. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

An already leaky secondary became even more suspect when the Vikings released starting CB Bashaud Breeland after his verbal altercation with teammates and the coaching staff. GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer like to gamble on traits — and they don’t come much more "toolsy" than Booth, a former five-star recruit with plenty of highlight reel-worthy plays on tape.

20. Cincinnati Bengals: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

While Joe Burrow has escaped major injury so far this season, the Bengals have struggled yet again to protect him, surrendering 44 sacks (ahead of only Baltimore) after allowing 48 last season. Cross has the light feet, active hands and length scouts prioritize at left tackle but isn’t as forceful in the running game.

21. Buffalo Bills: Jordan Davis, NG, Georgia

Six of the Bills’ 16 pending free agents play along the defensive line, and this is a club that has allowed 15 rushing touchdowns already this season. Sean McDermott, a former defensive coordinator, might appreciate a monster in the middle like the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts): Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

It is entirely possible the Eagles will use one of their three first-round picks — or package them in a trade to move up — to land a quarterback to compete with Jalen Hurts. If the club opts to stick with the incumbent QB, adding bulk and power to the running game would make sense, and the 6-foot-5, 345-pound Kinnard certainly fits the bill.

23. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

When healthy, former third-round pick Michael Deiter has solidified the middle of Miami’s offensive line. Deiter has played in just five games this season, however, and he might be viewed as more of a stopgap or guard-center combo than as a future Pro Bowler, like Linderbaum, who is easily the top center in this class.

24. Los Angeles Chargers: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

The Chargers have allowed 1,915 rushing yards (29th in the NFL) and 19 touchdowns on the ground (30th), making it pretty easy to see one area in which the young and talented club needs to improve. Leal is similar to the Chargers — gifted but a bit inconsistent, which is why the twitchy 6-foot-4, 290-pounder might still be available this late in the round.

25. Tennessee Titans: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

As long as the Titans rely on a downhill power running game and Ryan Tannehill taking deep shots off of play-action, adding speed on the perimeter should be a priority. That was the rationale, after all, for bringing in veteran Julio Jones. While Jones might not have the juice he once did, he could be the perfect tutor for the speedy Williams, who could be an ideal complement to A.J. Brown.

26. New England Patriots: Daxton Hill, S/CB, Michigan

Two of the most important members of New England’s vaunted secondary — free safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson — are pending free agents, and the club released former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore earlier in the season. Hill lined up all over the place for the Wolverines, demonstrating the versatility, athleticism and smarts that Bill Belichick requires.

27. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

The Lions' top two tacklers at linebacker — Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin — are pending free agents and might not even be priorities to re-sign as the roster rebuild continues. Dean, the reigning Butkus Award winner, would be an ideal replacement should he still be on the board.

28. Arizona Cardinals: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Given that James Conner ranks second to NFL MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor with 14 rushing touchdowns this season, one might think the Cardinals boast a fearsome running game — especially with the slippery Kyler Murray at quarterback. In reality, Arizona lacks consistent push at the point of attack, which the burly and dependable Johnson would improve.

29. Dallas Cowboys: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

While virtually all the credit in Dallas goes to the Cowboys' offensive skill-position stars and, understandably, standout rookie Micah Parsons, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deserves kudos as well. A former defensive line coach, Quinn is one of the league’s best at developing pass rushers, and Walker has the moldable traits that make scouts drool.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

With 27 pending Bucs free agents, GM Jason Licht has his work cut out for him if he hopes to duplicate last year’s success in retaining the team's key personnel. Among the free agents are veteran defensive linemen Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh. Adding a flashy talent like Johnson, who enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Seminoles in 2021, would help fill a gap.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

As long as Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the scoreboard, Kansas City can focus on adding playmakers at other positions. Gardner possesses great length and speed, different from most of the Chiefs’ cornerbacks. He has not allowed a single touchdown reception in his college career. He’ll have his toughest test yet in the Cotton Bowl against projected first-round receiver Jameson Williams, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and top-ranked Alabama.

32. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Sooner or later, the Packers will add a legitimate No. 2 receiver to take the pressure off of Davante Adams. And given that Adams is one of Green Bay's 22 pending free agents, the Packers might need to replace their superstar. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and with reported sub 4.5 speed, Burks is a freakish talent who carved up SEC defenses this year.

Second-Round Prospects and Prospective Team Matches

Seattle Seahawks: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Though most of the attention centers on the Seahawks' beleaguered offensive line (and for good reason), the lack of a consistent pass rush is just as much to blame for Seattle's demise. With their first pick sent to the Jets in the Jamal Adams trade, the Seahawks can’t afford to miss here. Ebiketie has the burst and bend to pair nicely with ascending edge rusher Darrell Taylor, Seattle’s current sack leader.

San Francisco 49ers: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Niners have a league-high 29 pending free agents, including eight in the secondary. San Francisco GM John Lynch is a Hall of Fame safety who should know DB talent better than anyone. McDuffie might lack the size and straight-line speed of some of his peers, but he’s sticky in coverage and plays with the savvy of an NFL veteran.

Indianapolis Colts: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

If the Colts expect QB Carson Wentz to make strides, they need to surround him with playmakers. Dotson might very well prove to be a steal if he were to fall into the second round. He’d be an ideal fit with the Colts given Jonathan Taylor’s dominance in the running game and Michael Pittman Jr.’s emergence as a dependable split end.

Third-Round Prospect and Prospective Team Match

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Ford, OL, Utah

Given where the Lions are selecting, and the fact the Rams are in the hunt for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, it's obvious which team won the swap of former No. 1 overall picks. When Matthew Stafford has struggled this season, however, it has often been when he faces pressure right up the middle — something that rarely happened in Detroit with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow. While still a little raw, Ford, the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12, could be the perfect addition for Los Angeles.

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com , USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com , among others.

