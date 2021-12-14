National Football League NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions at No. 1 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The college football regular season is over. The holes on NFL contenders are evident, as are the needs of teams that won’t be going to the playoffs.

It’s time for NFL Mock Draft 3.0, with some movement since October, including a new No. 1 overall pick. The quarterback class continues to be a massive question heading into bowl season. It’ll probably remain that way until the combine in February.

Let's dive in.

1. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

No draft-eligible QB has distinguished himself as the No. 1 pick. Perhaps one will emerge over the next eight weeks leading up to the NFL Combine. For now, though, let’s go with the most dominant lineman in the sport, who wasn’t even a top-100 recruit out of high school in 2018.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Trevor Lawrence needs playmakers, but those can be found later in the draft and in free agency. No Jaguars lineman grades out in the top 25 at his position this season. Neal (6-foot-7, 351 pounds) is a great building block to protect the franchise.

3. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The Texans won’t be able to lure a quality free-agent QB, so even though they’re desperate for talent all over the field, they must draft a QB here. Houston probably will want to hire an on-the-rise OC as head coach to take advantage of Corral’s dynamic skill set, which reminds me a little of Zach Wilson's, though with a slightly less impressive arm. Corral turns 23 in January.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Best-case scenario: Jets DE Carl Lawson returns healthy from his Achilles and starts opposite KT, a physical freak whom teams were forced to scheme away from. Thibodeaux might shatter a slew of records at the combine and ultimately go first overall.

5. New York Giants (via Chicago): Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State

There’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding New York's coach and GM, and the offensive coordinator has been fired. A QB could be in play here. While 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas has been much better this season, the rest of the line has been a disaster, and Ekwonu should start at RT for Nate Solder in Week 1. Ekwonu isn’t quite on the level of Colts star Quenton Nelson, but he’s close.

6. New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton moves like a cornerback and hits like a linebacker. The best comparison might be Seattle's Jamal Adams — but excellent in coverage. Hamilton could be the best safety in the NFL very quickly.

7. New York Jets (via Seattle): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The Jets could use a No. 1 receiver (Dallas' Michael Gallup makes sense in free agency), but the defense has performed so badly that the organization has to grab another defender. Stingley was a superstar as a freshman in 2019, when he played more snaps (986) than in his next two seasons combined (583). His nagging foot injury will be closely scrutinized.

8. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The Sam Darnold experiment didn’t even make it to December. The Panthers will make a run at Deshaun Watson, but if that fails, they’ve got to go QB here. Willis lost some steam late, as Liberty ended with three straight losses. He was sacked 50 times this season and had three games with three interceptions.

9. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The Falcons are going on three years of trying to build their offensive line. Matt Ryan has been sacked three-plus times in five games already this season.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Eagles have arguably the weakest linebacking corps in the NFL. Drafting a linebacker this high can be risky, as it is the most injured position in the league. But there wasn’t any college linebacker better than Lloyd in 2021.

11. Philadelphia Eagles: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

There might not be a better stat than Gardner not allowing a touchdown in his entire college career. Of course, that stat will be put to the test against Alabama in the College Football Playoff, when Gardner matches up against potential 2022 top-10 pick Jameson Williams.

12. Minnesota Vikings: David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

Ojabo is a little light, at 250 pounds, but his footwork (former high school hoops star) and speed will make him a star. He has been playing football for only five years, so he has just scratched the surface and might wind up going top-five.

13. New Orleans Saints: Drake London, WR, USC

Whether it’s in free agency or the first round, the Saints absolutely must upgrade their wide receiver room. At 6-foot-5, London is a basketball player who is going to be a red-zone weapon. He led the country with 19 contested catches — and that’s despite his missing November due to a broken ankle.

14. Las Vegas Raiders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Wilson finished an excellent college career strong, with 27 catches and six TDs in his final three games. The Raiders' offense was extremely limited after they cut WR Henry Ruggs following his DUI arrest in November. Wilson’s speed on the outside would be a massive addition for the Raiders.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

This Heisman finalist is the latest "veteran" college QB to make the leap from late-round flier to first-round candidate. Pickett turns 24 in June, making him two or three years older than most NFL rookie QBs. After throwing for 38 total TDs in his first two-and-a-half years as a starter, he threw for 42 this season, along with just seven interceptions.

16. Denver Broncos: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock have not distinguished themselves. But the rest of the Broncos' roster is rock solid. The Broncos should swing for the fences — Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson? — but if they can’t land a veteran star, a QB here such as Ridder might be the answer.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

The Bengals have to address their offensive line, as QB Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-high 41 times. The left side of the line has held up well; the right side and center positions are still very much a work in progress. Linderbaum graded out as the best center in college football the past two seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

18. Cleveland Browns: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The ideal complement to possession guy Jarvis Landry, Williams would help stretch the field and open up Cleveland's run game. If he dominates the CFP, he'll have a strong case to be the No. 1 receiver to come off the board.

19. Washington Football Team: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Washington plays in a division stacked with receivers — the Cowboys, the Giants, DeVonta Smith — and the WFT needs talent opposite Kendall Fuller. William Jackson hasn’t worked out yet.

20. Buffalo Bills: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Bills QB Josh Allen’s regression can’t all be pinned on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Buffalo's offensive line hasn’t been very good, which has hurt the running game, too. The Bills haven’t had a running back rush for 90 yards all season, and Allen’s stats are down across the board.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis): Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Drafting three defensive players in the first round is a tad aggressive, but Philly's two best defenders — CB Darius Slay and DT Fletcher Cox — are on the wrong side of 30. McCreary graded out as the third-best cornerback in college football, per Pro Football Focus. Then again, Philadelphia could just package all three picks for a QB!

22. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco): George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

It feels like an offensive lineman will be in play (again), but an edge rusher opposite 2021 pick Jaelan Phillips could enable Miami to blitz less (the Dolphins lead the NFL in blitz percentage) while helping a secondary that hasn't performed as well as in 2020.

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The best defensive tackle in college football goes to the worst run-stop unit in the NFL. It's a perfect fit.

24. Detroit Lions (via L.A. Rams): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

After a dominant junior year, Howell was projected as a Heisman contender and even a potential top pick in the draft. Now, even though he started for three years for the Tar Heels, he’s still only 21, so he could begin his NFL career as Jared Goff's backup.

25. Baltimore Ravens: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Emerson had an excellent season in the SEC, but what will put him in the first round is if he can run a 4.4 40. He’s got the size of longtime standout Ravens CB Jimmy Smith.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

When healthy, the Cowboys' defensive front is ferocious. The secondary, despite all the interceptions by Trevon Diggs, is not. Booth permitted only 312 yards on 46 targets this season.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Chiefs have been looking for a weapon opposite Tyreek Hill, and Olave and his 4.4 speed would be the perfect fit.

28. Arizona Cardinals: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The 6-foot-3 Burks lit up the SEC: fourth in yards, seventh in receptions, fourth in yards per catch. By the end of the combine, don’t be surprised to hear him being discussed in the top 15 or maybe even the first WR off the board. Arizona’s AJ Green and Christian Kirk are free agents, as are TEs Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams.

29. Tennessee Titans: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Injuries to A.J. Brown and Julio Jones crippled the Titans' passing game, and Dotson is the speedy deep threat they lack. The Penn State wideout was 10th in the country in receptions and tied for sixth in TDs.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

The Bucs have drafted smart since acquiring Tom Brady: Load up in the trenches. Jason Pierre-Paul turns 33 soon, and Tampa Bay will need to draft at least one pass-rusher in this draft.

31. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

Bill Belichick loves a good multipurpose weapon, and Dean seems like the type who can toggle between being an in-the-box blitzer and dropping back into coverage.

32. Green Bay Packers: Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Leal opened the season as a projected top-10 pick and posted strong numbers: 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss. He played inside more but didn’t display the dominant traits of a player at the top of the draft. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, he should fit well into the Packers’ 3-4 scheme.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Drafts. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

