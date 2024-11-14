National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders have Buffs sitting pretty Updated Nov. 14, 2024 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now at the midway point in the NFL season, the selection order for the 2025 draft is beginning to clear up.

The same can be said for the talent likely to be available. Next spring’s draft will almost certainly feature strong crops of linemen, cornerbacks and running backs. Unfortunately, the top-end talent at quarterback and wide receiver is lacking, at least in comparison to recent years.

Things are far from settled, of course. Five NFL teams currently have just two wins, so even the No. 1 overall selection remains muddied.

But at this point, the contenders have distanced themselves from the pretenders, and it is becoming easier to forecast just what might happen on April 24, when the football-loving community of Green Bay hosts the 2025 NFL Draft.

Expect a raucous draft party of green and gold cheeseheads — with quite a few Buckeyes, as well.

Here is our latest mock draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8): Travis Hunter , CB/WR, Colorado

We have never seen a cornerback selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, but, of course, Hunter is unprecedented in many ways. The Jaguars certainly could use the help for a secondary that currently ranks 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, 29th in touchdowns allowed and has just five interceptions through its first 10 games. Besides filling a need, Hunter is a dynamic and instinctive player, who, alongside flashy rookie Brian Thomas Jr. at wide receiver could give the Jaguars the playmakers to help Trevor Lawrence turn around a franchise needing bankable talent.

2. New York Giants (2-8): Will Johnson , CB, Michigan

Given that the Giants lead the NFL with 36 sacks through their first 10 games, the fact that the club is dead last with just one interception during that time is truly jaw-dropping. Johnson is not the dynamic playmaker that fellow blue chip cornerback Hunter has proven to be, but he’s viewed by some scouts as an even safer prospect due to his size and physicality, projecting as a Patrick Surtain Jr.-like future franchise cornerstone.

3. Tennessee Titans (2-7): Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado

Perhaps the Titans will splurge in free agency to address the quarterback situation as, frankly, this class lacks a surefire franchise signal-caller. But improvement is required at the position if this team is going to take the next step. Through nine games, the Titans already rank 31st in the NFL with 11 interceptions thrown — only fellow bottom-feeders like the Panthers and Colts (both with 12 in 10 games) have more. Poised and accurate, Sanders is the favorite to be the first quarterback selected next spring.

4. Cleveland Browns (2-7): Mason Graham , DT, Michigan

Clearly, the Browns were expecting more from the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, but the club is essentially trapped by his massive contract, making a switch at the position unlikely. A boost to the offensive line would also be nice, but I don’t see a blocker worthy of this pick. Instead, the Browns may opt to pair Graham, one of the few blue-chip prospects in this class, with superstar Myles Garrett. Cleveland has surrendered 11 rushing touchdowns in just nine games so far this season.

5. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Raiders would love a franchise savior at quarterback to fall into their lap here, but adding some juice to the backfield in the form of a star running back could also pay big dividends. The Raiders are currently last in the NFL in rushing yards (692), and Jeanty is the kind of dynamic talent who could bring the jackpot back to Las Vegas.

6. New England Patriots (3-7): Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

No one needs to tell Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo about the impact quality defenders can have on a franchise. Carter has the most explosive first step of anyone in this class. Paired with blossoming star Keion White, the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line.

7. New Orleans Saints (3-7): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Saints started the season on fire, scoring a combined 91 points in two victories, but they’ve stumbled since, losing seven of their past eight games. Frankly, I think the Saints could use some grit at receiver. With his imposing 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame and ridiculous catch radius, McMillan could be the physical complement to the speedy (but injury-prone) Chris Olave that this team is sorely lacking.

At 6-foot-5 with a ridiculous catch radius, Tetairoa McMillan could be a great physical presence at the next level. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

8. New York Jets (3-7): Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Aaron Rodgers will turn 41 in December, and with Tyrod Taylor (35) the only other quarterback on the roster, it seems obvious that New York will be drafting a quarterback next spring. But other than Sanders (selected at No. 3 in this projection), I don’t see a QB worthy of Top 10 consideration. Instead, expect the Jets to take the "Best Player Available" route with the powerfully-built Scourton a quality consolation prize.

9. Carolina Panthers (3-7): Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Panthers have plenty of problems, but none uglier than a run defense that has surrendered a league-high 17 touchdowns through just 10 games. Harmon is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country, emerging this year for the Ducks after transferring from Michigan State. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he possesses both NFL-caliber girth and power to collapse the pocket and stuff opposing rushing attacks.

Oregon's Derrick Harmon possesses NFL-caliber girth, as well as the power to collapse the pocket and stuff opposing rushing attacks. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

10. Miami Dolphins (3-6): Malaki Starks , S, Georgia

With nearly $100 million invested in their secondary, the Dolphins aren’t receiving much production for their investment, intercepting just five passes through their first nine games. Starks is a versatile safety with immediate impact potential, especially if plugged into a secondary already loaded with playmakers.

11. Dallas Cowboys (3-6): Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

While veteran Brandin Cooks has proven a quality complementary threat to CeeDee Lamb when healthy, his inability to remain on the field has reduced the Cowboys’ offense to a snail-like pace. At a power-packed 5-11, 210 pounds, Burden is precisely that to opposing defenses.

At a power-packed 5-11, 210 pounds, Luther Burden III is a lot for opposing defenses to handle. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

12. Indianapolis Colts (4-6): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Colts currently rank 31st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,483 through 10 games) and could use more pass rush from the interior, as well. At 6-foot-2 and 321 pounds, Williams offers the girth and power to help clog rushing lanes, and he’s a savvy, instinctive rusher who can collapse the pocket from the inside.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6): Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Bengals currently rank 29th in the NFL with just 17 sacks over their first 10 games of the season. Few teams invest in athletic upside like Cincinnati, and it is easy to get excited about Williams’ traits, as the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder is both explosive and slippery off the edge.

If you're looking for athletic upside, it's hard to go wrong with Mykel Williams, a 6-foot-5, 265-pounder who is both explosive and slippery off the edge. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6): Jalon Walker , Edge, Georgia

At 34 years young, Lavonte David remains one of the NFL’s most dependable off-ball linebackers, but he can’t play forever. Walker possesses the range to ease the transition to the next era of Buccaneers football, and he is a gifted pass rusher, as well. Given that the Bucs’ most productive pass rushers are defensive tackles Vita Vea (five sacks) and Calijah Kancey (four), a versatile defender like Walker would make a lot of sense.

15. Seattle Seahawks (4-5): JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Whether it be Pete Carroll or Mike Macdonald pacing the sideline in Seattle, until the Seahawks begin playing more stout run defense, they’ll be out of playoff contention. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tuimoloau is a Seattle-area native with the size and strength to help set the edge, and he plays with the physicality and tenacity Macdonald is hoping to add to this roster.

16. Los Angeles Rams (4-5): Will Campbell, OT, LSU

With an aging quarterback, protection is key. An immediate standout who earned Second Team All-SEC honors from league coaches as a true freshman, Campbell ascended to First Team honors in 2023, showing off the size, agility and strength to warrant a selection in the top half of the first round.

17. Chicago Bears (4-5): Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

Prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury against Oregon, Simmons was playing like an early first round pick. For a club seemingly always in search of talent up front — especially given the release of expensive free agent addition Nate Davis — finding value in the first round with a talented and versatile blocker like Simmons could go a long way in aiding Caleb Williams’ development.

Josh Simmons is currently out with a knee injury, but when healthy he is a talented and versatile blocker whose presence would aid the development of Caleb Williams. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

18. Denver Broncos (5-5): Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

A stout run defense (allowing just 3.9 yards per carry) has quietly played a key role in the Broncos’ reemergence as a playoff contender. Adding more power and quickness to the front would make sense, however, and Nolen has emerged this season as a Top 20 candidate, flashing the agility and power combination to wreak havoc.

19. San Francisco 49ers (5-4): Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

While the 49ers defense remains one of the NFL’s most feared, leaks have quietly sprung up against the run, as only the woeful Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints have surrendered more rushing touchdowns among NFC teams through the first half of the season than the 11 given up by San Francisco. General manager John Lynch has always prioritized upside on draft day and the long-armed and powerful Stewart has the traits worth gambling on.

Long-armed and powerful, Shermar Stewart has the upside to thrive at the next level. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

20. Houston Texans (6-4): Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Football is a big man’s game, and they don’t come much bigger than the 6-foot-6, 345-pound Walker. The Texans have played the run well this season, but with veteran defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi and Mario Edwards Jr. each pending free agents, Houston may choose to go with a cheaper, larger alternative via the draft.

21. Atlanta Falcons (6-4): James Pearce Jr. , Edge, Tennessee

The Falcons rank dead last in sacks with just nine over their first 10 games of the season. The Carolina Panthers are next on the list with 12. Needless to say, adding some juice to this front will be a top priority for defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris. Speedy and slippery off the edge, Pearce began the year slowly, but he’s registered all 5.5 of his sacks so far this season during SEC play.

Speedy and slippery off the edge, James Pearce Jr. could be a top priority for defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

22. Arizona Cardinals (6-4): Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Kyler Murray’s maturation this season as a legitimate franchise quarterback is one of the key storylines in an NFC West division seemingly up for grabs. The Cardinals have done a fine job of protecting him with blockers and pass-catchers in recent years and may see Banks — a collegiate left tackle who some scouts like better inside in the NFL — as an upgrade over journeyman Evan Brown at left guard.

23. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Few coaches prioritize tight ends like Jim Harbaugh, and he may jump at the opportunity to reunite with Loveland, one of the better all-around pass-catchers in this class. Averaging a career-low 10.6 yards per reception in 2024, Loveland likely won’t generate first round buzz from the analytics crowd, but the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder possesses the soft hands and balance through contact to be a monster in the middle in the NFL.

Could Jim Harbaugh be reunited with Colston Loveland, his tight end at Michigan? (Getty Images)

24. Green Bay Packers (6-3): Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

After handing out a 3-year, $64 million dollar extension in the offseason, the Packers certainly don’t appear ready to move on from star defensive tackle Kenny Clark, but given that shouldn’t stop the club from adding more beef inside if a talented run-plugger like Grant is still on the board. Clark, who will turn 30 next season, could be the perfect mentor to the bullish Grant, a 6-foot-3, 340 pounder with exceptional athleticism.

25. Washington Commanders (7-3): Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has breathed life into a once-proud franchise, but if he is to enjoy long-term success, Washington needs to get some more ‘Hogs back upfront. Only emerging as a full-time starter this season, Williams lacks polish. But he’s a hulking presence at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds who could eventually become the best blocker of this class.

Cameron Williams lacks polish, but he has the upside to become the best blocker in his class. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

26. Baltimore Ravens (7-3): Aireontay Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Ravens have three offensive tackles playing in the final year of their respective contracts this season, including standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley. A phenomenal athlete at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Ersery possesses the size and agility to warrant first round consideration, and he might love being reunited with his former Minnesota teammate Daniel Faalele, now the Ravens’ starting right guard.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2): Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Steelers success this season while rotating quarterbacks is commendable, but with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pending free agents, the club has little choice but to be evaluating this year’s rookie crop. Agile, instinctive and accurate, Ward could be a fun fit should Pittsburgh decide to draft and develop a young quarterback.

28. Minnesota Vikings (7-2): Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Vikings' cornerback room is older than most, with 35-year-old Stephon Gilmore starting in his 13th NFL season. Given the aerial assaults in the NFC North division, adding youth and playmaking ability at this spot in the offseason seems like a foregone conclusion. Revel was receiving first round grades from scouts prior to suffering a torn ACL in September. If he can prove his health prior to the draft, teams could see him as a bargain at this point in the draft.

29. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

When healthy, Dallas Goedert has proven himself to be a quality starting tight end in the NFL. However, he’s missed at least one game each season since entering the league in 2018 and turns 30 in January. Warren offers a similar blend of size (6-foot-6, 255 pounds), agility and soft hands, and would likely excel against the one-on-one coverage he’d see in this multi-faceted offense.

30. Buffalo Bills (8-2): Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Bills dedicated a whopping $132 million to tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown in the offseason and that likely means the club will be looking for youthful bargains on the interior. Like many Alabama blockers before him, Booker is a prototypically-built bulldozer whose best football lies ahead of him.

31. Detroit Lions (8-1): Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

Even before the tragic injury to star pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson, Sawyer likely would have been a favorite of Lions’ GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, as he plays with the hustle, desire and instincts they crave. Sawyer isn’t the flashiest athlete — which is why some scouts see him as more of a Day Two candidate — but he’s battle-tested and dependable.

Jack Sawyer plays with the hustle, desire and instincts that the Lions crave. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Given that the Chiefs traded for DeAndre Hopkins and selected speedster Xavier Worthy in the first round last spring, adding another wide receiver might seem unlikely. Hopkins, however, is a pending free agent, as are four "other" receivers for KC, including veterans Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster. Similar in some ways to his Ohio State teammate, Jack Sawyer, projected one pick earlier, Egbuka isn’t particularly flashy, but he’s pro-ready, showing the reliable route-running and soft hands to help immediately.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

