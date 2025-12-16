2025 Week 16 FLEX Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL campaign -- see below prior to locking in your fantasy lineup! De'Von Achane leads the way this week as the highest projected FLEX eligible player, projected for 23.5 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the top projected FLEX players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top FLEX to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

At running back, De’Von Achane is a premier flex option for the Dolphins against the Bengals. He delivered 12 carries for 60 yards and added 7 receptions for 67 yards in his last outing. Cincinnati has allowed steady production to opposing backs, which boosts his outlook. James Cook is another strong play for the Bills as they take on the Browns. He has been a consistent contributor and is projected for 15.2 fantasy points in Week 16. Cleveland has struggled against the run, giving Cook a clear path to production.

At wide receiver, Tyreek Hill remains one of the top flex plays in the league. He averages 8.4 targets per game and 1.4 receiving touchdowns, and he draws a vulnerable Bengals secondary. Amon-Ra St. Brown is another high-end option for the Lions against the Steelers. With 9.4 targets per game and 1.2 receiving touchdowns on average, he continues to be one of the most reliable receivers in fantasy.

At tight end, Trey McBride is a must-start for the Cardinals against the Falcons. He is projected for 17.30 fantasy points and has been steady in red-zone situations. George Kittle is another automatic lineup lock for the 49ers in their matchup with the Colts, carrying a projection of 12.90 points.

Which fantasy FLEX sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

Alexander Mattison is a strong FLEX option for the Vikings as they face the Panthers. His workload has increased in recent weeks, and Carolina has been vulnerable to opposing backs, allowing 432 rushing yards across its past five games.

Michael Carter is another running back to consider for the Cardinals in their matchup with the Falcons. He stepped in as Arizona’s lead back when Bam Knight exited with an ankle injury, finishing with 18 touches and 13.4 fantasy points against Houston. With James Conner and Trey Benson out for the season, Carter becomes a priority streaming option unless Knight is cleared to return.

At wide receiver, Courtland Sutton profiles as a top sleeper for the Broncos on Thursday night against the Chargers. He has averaged roughly 9 to 10 targets per game since Week 8 and remains one of the most reliable options on Denver’s offense, even as the unit has struggled overall.

Malik Nabers is another appealing FLEX play for the Giants as they take on the Falcons. He has earned 9 or more targets in seven straight games, caught at least six passes in six of those outings and reached 50 receiving yards in 11 of 12 contests. Atlanta’s defense has had difficulty containing wide receivers, which heightens Nabers’ value.

DeAndre Hopkins is also worth consideration for the Chiefs against the Texans. He has recorded at least four receptions in six of his past seven games. Houston has been tough on wideouts, but Hopkins’ steady involvement keeps him in the streaming conversation.

Which FLEX players rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

At running back, Alvin Kamara is a fade against the Buccaneers. His production has been inconsistent, and Tampa Bay has held up well against opposing backs. Miles Sanders is another RB to avoid, facing a Giants defense that has been solid against the run. Joe Mixon also carries risk in a challenging matchup, making him a shaky FLEX play this week.

At wide receiver, Cooper Kupp is a tough start against the Seahawks. He has managed injuries throughout the season and has not matched the production expected from a top fantasy pick. Seattle’s defense has performed at a high level against wideouts, which further limits his appeal. George Pickens is another WR to approach cautiously as his recent involvement has dipped, creating uncertainty around his weekly reliability.

At tight end, Darren Waller is a sit candidate for the Dolphins as they take on the Bengals. Cincinnati has been strong against tight ends, and Waller’s production has fluctuated. Mike Gesicki is another TE to fade as the Bengals face the Dolphins. He has struggled to establish consistent fantasy value, and Miami has defended the position well.

Week 16 FLEX Fantasy Football Rankings

