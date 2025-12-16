National Football League
2025 Week 16 FLEX Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 16, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET

We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL campaign -- see below prior to locking in your fantasy lineup! De'Von Achane leads the way this week as the highest projected FLEX eligible player, projected for 23.5 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the top projected FLEX players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top FLEX to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

At running back, De’Von Achane is a premier flex option for the Dolphins against the Bengals. He delivered 12 carries for 60 yards and added 7 receptions for 67 yards in his last outing. Cincinnati has allowed steady production to opposing backs, which boosts his outlook. James Cook is another strong play for the Bills as they take on the Browns. He has been a consistent contributor and is projected for 15.2 fantasy points in Week 16. Cleveland has struggled against the run, giving Cook a clear path to production.

At wide receiver, Tyreek Hill remains one of the top flex plays in the league. He averages 8.4 targets per game and 1.4 receiving touchdowns, and he draws a vulnerable Bengals secondary. Amon-Ra St. Brown is another high-end option for the Lions against the Steelers. With 9.4 targets per game and 1.2 receiving touchdowns on average, he continues to be one of the most reliable receivers in fantasy.

At tight end, Trey McBride is a must-start for the Cardinals against the Falcons. He is projected for 17.30 fantasy points and has been steady in red-zone situations. George Kittle is another automatic lineup lock for the 49ers in their matchup with the Colts, carrying a projection of 12.90 points.

 

Which fantasy FLEX sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

Alexander Mattison is a strong FLEX option for the Vikings as they face the Panthers. His workload has increased in recent weeks, and Carolina has been vulnerable to opposing backs, allowing 432 rushing yards across its past five games.

Michael Carter is another running back to consider for the Cardinals in their matchup with the Falcons. He stepped in as Arizona’s lead back when Bam Knight exited with an ankle injury, finishing with 18 touches and 13.4 fantasy points against Houston. With James Conner and Trey Benson out for the season, Carter becomes a priority streaming option unless Knight is cleared to return.

At wide receiver, Courtland Sutton profiles as a top sleeper for the Broncos on Thursday night against the Chargers. He has averaged roughly 9 to 10 targets per game since Week 8 and remains one of the most reliable options on Denver’s offense, even as the unit has struggled overall.

Malik Nabers is another appealing FLEX play for the Giants as they take on the Falcons. He has earned 9 or more targets in seven straight games, caught at least six passes in six of those outings and reached 50 receiving yards in 11 of 12 contests. Atlanta’s defense has had difficulty containing wide receivers, which heightens Nabers’ value.

DeAndre Hopkins is also worth consideration for the Chiefs against the Texans. He has recorded at least four receptions in six of his past seven games. Houston has been tough on wideouts, but Hopkins’ steady involvement keeps him in the streaming conversation.

Which FLEX players rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

At running back, Alvin Kamara is a fade against the Buccaneers. His production has been inconsistent, and Tampa Bay has held up well against opposing backs. Miles Sanders is another RB to avoid, facing a Giants defense that has been solid against the run. Joe Mixon also carries risk in a challenging matchup, making him a shaky FLEX play this week.

At wide receiver, Cooper Kupp is a tough start against the Seahawks. He has managed injuries throughout the season and has not matched the production expected from a top fantasy pick. Seattle’s defense has performed at a high level against wideouts, which further limits his appeal. George Pickens is another WR to approach cautiously as his recent involvement has dipped, creating uncertainty around his weekly reliability.

At tight end, Darren Waller is a sit candidate for the Dolphins as they take on the Bengals. Cincinnati has been strong against tight ends, and Waller’s production has fluctuated. Mike Gesicki is another TE to fade as the Bengals face the Dolphins. He has struggled to establish consistent fantasy value, and Miami has defended the position well.

 

Week 16 FLEX Fantasy Football Rankings

PlayerPosition RankMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
De'Von AchaneRB1Dolphins vs. Bengals23.518.3
Bijan RobinsonRB2Falcons at Cardinals22.218.2
Ja'Marr ChaseWR1Bengals at Dolphins21.814
Christian McCaffreyRB349ers at Colts21.416.6
Jahmyr GibbsRB4Lions vs. Steelers20.416.4
Amon-Ra St. BrownWR2Lions vs. Steelers19.712.6
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR3Seahawks vs. Rams19.312.7
Puka NacuaWR4Rams at Seahawks19.211.8
CeeDee LambWR5Cowboys vs. Chargers18.511.9
Saquon BarkleyRB5Eagles at Commanders18.415.6
Jonathan TaylorRB6Colts vs. 49ers18.215.3
Chase BrownRB6Bengals at Dolphins18.214.2
James CookRB8Bills at Browns17.215.6
Trey McBrideTE1Cardinals vs. Falcons17.110.1
Josh JacobsRB9Packers at Bears16.513.7
Derrick HenryRB10Ravens vs. Patriots16.214.5
George PickensWR6Cowboys vs. Chargers15.710.3
Chris OlaveWR7Saints vs. Jets15.59.3
Zay FlowersWR8Ravens vs. Patriots15.210.2
A.J. BrownWR9Eagles at Commanders15.19.8
Rashee RiceWR10Chiefs at Titans159.3
Justin JeffersonWR10Vikings at Giants159.5
Jaylen WaddleWR12Dolphins vs. Bengals14.99.7
Nico CollinsWR13Texans vs. Raiders14.69.4
Quinshon JudkinsRB11Browns vs. Bills14.411.8
Tetairoa McMillanWR14Panthers vs. Buccaneers14.49.2
Bucky IrvingRB12Buccaneers at Panthers14.111.9
Breece HallRB13Jets at Saints13.912.3
DeVonta SmithWR15Eagles at Commanders13.78.6
TreVeyon HendersonRB14Patriots at Ravens13.610.3
Davante AdamsWR16Rams at Seahawks13.68.9
Travis EtienneRB14Jaguars at Broncos13.611.7
Emari DemercadoRB16Cardinals vs. Falcons13.59.8
Ashton JeantyRB17Raiders at Texans13.410.4
D.K. MetcalfWR17Steelers at Lions13.18.9
Jameson WilliamsWR18Lions vs. Steelers139
Stefon DiggsWR18Patriots at Ravens138.2
Jaylen WarrenRB18Steelers at Lions12.810.3
Javonte WilliamsRB18Cowboys vs. Chargers12.810.9
Rico DowdleRB20Panthers vs. Buccaneers12.710.8
David MontgomeryRB21Lions vs. Steelers12.510.3
RJ HarveyRB22Broncos vs. Jaguars12.49.8
George KittleTE249ers at Colts12.48.2
Kyle PittsTE3Falcons at Cardinals11.97.4
Tyrone Tracy Jr.RB23Giants vs. Vikings11.99.8
Brandon AiyukWR2049ers at Colts11.98.1
Kenneth GainwellRB24Steelers at Lions11.68
Romeo DoubsWR21Packers at Bears11.57.5
Mike EvansWR21Buccaneers at Panthers11.57.7
Jakobi MeyersWR23Jaguars at Broncos11.47
Aaron JonesRB25Vikings at Giants11.49.4
Courtland SuttonWR24Broncos vs. Jaguars11.37.2
Troy FranklinWR25Broncos vs. Jaguars11.27.1
Kyren WilliamsRB26Rams at Seahawks11.29.6
D'Andre SwiftRB26Bears vs. Packers11.29.6
Juwan JohnsonTE4Saints vs. Jets11.16.7
Khalil ShakirWR26Bills at Browns11.16.7
Deebo SamuelWR26Commanders vs. Eagles11.16.6
Wan'Dale RobinsonWR28Giants vs. Vikings116.5
Brock BowersTE5Raiders at Texans116.4
Brian ThomasWR29Jaguars at Broncos10.97.1
Kenneth Walker IIIRB28Seahawks vs. Rams10.89.3
Terry McLaurinWR30Commanders vs. Eagles10.86.8
Omarion HamptonRB29Chargers at Cowboys10.69.3
Harold Fannin Jr.TE6Browns vs. Bills10.66
Jayden ReedWR31Packers at Bears10.67.2
Ladd McConkeyWR32Chargers at Cowboys10.56.8
Jordan AddisonWR33Vikings at Giants10.36.8
Tony PollardRB30Titans vs. Chiefs10.28.7
Michael Pittman Jr.WR34Colts vs. 49ers10.15.6
Dallas GoedertTE7Eagles at Commanders10.16.1
Mark AndrewsTE7Ravens vs. Patriots10.16.7
Brenton StrangeTE9Jaguars at Broncos9.96.1
Kimani VidalRB31Chargers at Cowboys9.78.5
Hunter HenryTE10Patriots at Ravens9.76
Michael WilsonWR35Cardinals vs. Falcons9.56
Devin SingletaryRB32Giants vs. Vikings9.58
Dalton SchultzTE11Texans vs. Raiders9.45.5
Michael CarterRB33Cardinals vs. Falcons9.46.8
Travis KelceTE11Chiefs at Titans9.45.4
Kareem HuntRB33Chiefs at Titans9.47.9
Xavier WorthyWR36Chiefs at Titans9.36
Jauan JenningsWR3649ers at Colts9.36
D.J. MooreWR36Bears vs. Packers9.36
Emeka EgbukaWR39Buccaneers at Panthers9.16
Tyler WarrenTE13Colts vs. 49ers95.3
Jayden HigginsWR40Texans vs. Raiders95.5
Jacory Croskey-MerrittRB35Commanders vs. Eagles8.88.1
Tyjae SpearsRB35Titans vs. Chiefs8.86.8
Kyle MonangaiRB35Bears vs. Packers8.87.6
Dalton KincaidTE14Bills at Browns8.85.4
Jake FergusonTE15Cowboys vs. Chargers8.74.7
Keenan AllenWR41Chargers at Cowboys8.75.5
Jordan MasonRB38Vikings at Giants8.67.8
Chuba HubbardRB38Panthers vs. Buccaneers8.66.8
Alec PierceWR42Colts vs. 49ers8.65.5
Mason TaylorTE16Jets at Saints8.54.7
Darren WallerTE17Dolphins vs. Bengals8.45.4
Drake LondonWR43Falcons at Cardinals8.45.5
Kayshon BoutteWR44Patriots at Ravens8.35.5

More Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings

 

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

