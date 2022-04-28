National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Live picks, grades for first round 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night.

Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice.

The draft is underway now and can be seen live on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars : Travon Walker , EDGE, Georgia , 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, 4.51 40-yard dash

An exceptional prospect whose talents were hidden at Georgia because opposing offenses were unable to generate enough first downs to give anyone much opportunity to pad their statistics, Walker is already a star. With the gifts, motor and fit in this Jacksonville scheme, he should ascend to superstardom early in his NFL career. He and Josh Allen will be a formidable tandem for years. Grade: A

Notable Numbers: Recorded a sack in each of Georgia’s two College Football Playoff wins in 2021. Becomes the fifth No. 1 overall pick from Georgia, tying the record for most No. 1 picks by any school.

Taking a look at Jaguars' No. 1 pick Travon Walker Bucky Brooks breaks down game film of Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick of the Jaguars. Brooks sees similarities to Rams star Aaron Donald.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson , EDGE, Michigan , 6-7, 268, 4.74

Forget the short-arm narrative, Hutchinson was the best draft-eligible player in the country a year ago, essentially willing the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff berth with his combination of burst, power and simple relentlessness. There is not a better fit for Dan Campbell and blue-collar Detroit than Hutchinson, who almost certainly would have been the No. 1 overall selection had the Lions owned the first pick. Grade: A

Notable Numbers: Recorded 14 sacks in 2021 season, setting the Michigan single-season record. Finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

Aidan Hutchinson to Detroit at No. 2 Bucky Brooks takes a look at Aidan Hutchinson, the highly touted edge rusher from Michigan.

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. , CB, LSU , 6-0, 188, 4.45

The first slight surprise of the draft, but not one I will quibble with given the unbelievable pure cover skills Stingley offers. Lovie Smith knows an exceptional talent when he sees it, and Stingley's blend of fluidity, speed and ball-skills is special. There is no denying that his durability concerns raised red flags — thus the slightly lower grade — but Stingley is a future NFL interception leader. Grade: B+

Notable Numbers: Two-time first-team All-SEC selection (2019, 2020). Played in only three games in 2021 season due to Lisfranc injury.

4. New York Jets : Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner , CB, Cincinnati , 6-3, 193, 4.41

With a nickname and personality like "Sauce," Gardner was perhaps destined for Broadway. Jets coach Robert Saleh likely saw a faster version of his former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman in Gardner, who did not allow a single touchdown reception over his college career. Pairing Gardner with free-agent addition DJ Reed (Seattle) gives Saleh and the Jets the cornerback duo to contend with division rival Miami as one of the elite secondary pairings in the league. Grade: A-

Notable Numbers: Did not allow a single TD reception on 138 career targets. The 2021 AAC Defensive Player of the Year is the first Cincinnati player to be drafted in the first round since Bob Bell in 1971.

5. New York Giants : Kayvon Thibodeaux , EDGE, Oregon , 6-4, 256, 4.58

A projected top-five pick since dominating the Pac-12 as a true freshman, Thibodeaux is the flashy edge rusher the Giants have lacked since Jason Pierre-Paul left town. His speed and power combination next to Leonard Williams gives New York the 1-2 punch up front to bully NFC East offensive lines. Like Sauce one selection earlier to the crosstown Jets, Thibodeaux has the flashy personality to excel in the big market. Grade: A

Notable Numbers: Led Oregon with seven sacks in 2021 and was voted a unanimous All-American.

Kayvon Thibodeaux's outlook Geoff Schwartz analyzes Kayvon Thibodeaux's strengths and what he will bring to the table for the New York Giants.

6. Carolina Panthers : Ikem Ekwonu , OT, North Carolina State , 6-4, 328, 4.93

The Panthers were thought likely to trade out of this selection given that the club is not scheduled to select again until the fourth round. However, with their choice of the top-rated tackles available, the club fortified its front with the Ekwonu, whose blend of size, agility and power projects beautifully all across the line.

While a tad shorter than most like at tackle, Ekwonu is functionally bigger than his 6-4 height suggests due to his extraordinary wingspan. Providing Sam Darnold with better protection (and anticipating a healthy 2022 season from Christian McCaffrey) gives the club its best chance to compete immediately. Ekwonu is the second local prospect selected in the first round by Carolina, with the club nabbing South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn a year ago. Grade: A-

Notable Numbers: Third NC State offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round (Jim Ritcher, Garrett Bradbury). Unanimous All-American in 2021.

Carolina takes Ikem Ekwonu NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu's can set the tone and terrorize defenses, according to Geoff Schwartz.

7. New York Giants : Evan Neal , OT, Alabama , 6-8, 345, 4.90 (Est.)

Big Blue is back! The 2022 draft could not have played out better for the Giants, who nabbed the best combination of twitch and production of the edge rushers in Thibodeaux and now take the massive Neal two picks later. The duo will both literally and figuratively push each other as the Giants have completely revamped the line of scrimmage. Neal and Andrew Thomas at tackle allow the Giants to live up to their moniker, with the behemoths giving Daniel Jones his best chance yet at living up to his own top 10 selection. Grade: A

Notable Number: 2021 consensus All-American and Outland Trophy semifinalist.

Giants land Evan Neal Geoff Schwartz hits on everything you need to know about Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, from his explosive contact ability to his commitment to the game.

8. Atlanta Falcons : Drake London , WR, USC , 6-4, 219, 4.55 (est.)

In the first stunner of the 2022 draft, the Falcons eschewed their league-worst pass rush, instead, nabbing the best jump-ball receiver to pair with last year's star Kyle Pitts. Often compared to fellow NFC South star Mike Evans in Tampa Bay, London offers the body control and strong hands to play the role of a security blanket for Marcus Mariota (or a quarterback soon to be selected). Grade: B

Notable Number: Led Pac-12 in receptions (88) and receiving yards (1,084) in 2021, despite missing the final four games due to an ankle injury. Was named the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Drake London headed to Atlanta Geoff Schwartz breaks down why he is so high upon USC wide receiver Drake London.

9. Seattle Seahawks : Charles Cross , OT, Mississippi State , 6-5, 311, 4.95

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: (L-R) Charles Cross poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected ninth by the Seattle Seahawks during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Seahawks addressed the biggest hole on their roster with Cross, whose initial quickness, lateral agility and balance made him the most polished pass blocker in this draft class. With the vast majority of his run blocking coming out of the two-point stance at Mississippi State, Cross will need some work in Seattle's anticipated run-first offense — but at just 21-years old, his upside is undeniable. Grade: B

Notable Number: First Mississippi State offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round since Derek Sherrod in 2011.

Seahawks take Charles Cross at No. 9 Geoff Schwartz examines Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross as an elite 2022 NFL Draft prospect. Despite his experience in an air raid offense, typically making it more difficult for OTs to be drafted, Schwartz predicts Cross' abilities as the "ultimate pass protector" will override any doubts for Seattle fans.

10. New York Jets : Garrett Wilson , WR, Ohio State , 6-0, 184, 4.38

Quick and balanced route-runner with exceptional body control and ball skills, Wilson is the security blanket every QB is hoping his team selects.

Notable Number: Tied for second in the Big Ten with 12 receiving touchdowns in 2021.

Jets take Garrett Wilson FOX Sports’ Bucky Brooks breaks down the skills that put Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson at the top of the 2022 receiver class.

11. New Orleans Saints (from Washington Commanders ) : Chris Olave , WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 185, 4.39

He's a silky-smooth athlete whose speed and ability to track over his shoulder should quickly make him one of the NFL’s better deep threats, projecting similarly to Will Fuller.

12. Minnesota Vikings :

13. Houston Texans:

14. Baltimore Ravens :

15. Philadelphia Eagles :

16. New Orleans Saints :

17. Los Angeles Chargers :

18. Philadelphia Eagles :

19. New Orleans Saints :

20. Pittsburgh Steelers :

21. New England Patriots :

22. Green Bay Packers :

23. Arizona Cardinals :

24. Dallas Cowboys :

25. Buffalo Bills :

26. Tennessee Titans :

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers :

28. Green Bay Packers :

29. Kansas City Chiefs :

30. Kansas City Chiefs :

31. Cincinnati Bengals :

32. Detroit Lions:

