2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Alex Sarr falls to No. 3, Zach Edey taken in top-10 Published Jun. 7, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET

The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a month away and there's a new No. 1 in FOX Sports' mock draft.

Let's take a look at where things stand now before the withdrawal deadline on June 16:

1 Atlanta Hawks - Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg (LNB)

The French teenager looks like the prototypical NBA wing who can guard multiple positions and splash 3-pointers. His frame is reminiscent of Kevin Durant's, and it could be a few years before he pops — like Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Risacher's range is anywhere from 1-10, which is unprecedented to say at the top of a draft.

2 Washington Wizards - Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

I don't think he's the 2nd best player in the draft, but I can see him having a Dereck Lively-type impact. The Wizards don't have many good players, and defensively were 28th last year.

3 Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Alex Sarr, F/C, Perth Wildcats (NBL)

Tough spot for the Rockets, who have their center of the future (Sengun) and young talent all over the roster. They could use an impact veteran to push them into the playoffs. Sell high on Sengun? Trade the pick? Draft and develop? There are many options.

4 San Antonio Spurs - Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky

There's a world where he goes 1st overall, mostly since he's probably the best pure scorer in this draft. He's Kyrie Irving's size. Only 19, he shot 44 percent on 3-pointers as a freshman.

5 Detroit Pistons - Stephon Castle, G, UConn

Could be the best player from this draft five years from now, I believe that much in his skillset. If he adds a reliable 3-pointer, we're looking at an All-Star.

6 Charlotte Hornets - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

The Hornets should not draft for fit, because it seems like the only lock to be on the team in three years is Brandon Miller. Draft the best guy and figure the rest out. Nick Smith, taken 27th last year, played well in 51 games but shooting was an issue. Sheppard led college hoops shooting 52 percent from deep.

7 Portland Trail Blazers - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

Another wing with a European background who is tall, moves well, and can shoot. The Chandler Parsons comparisons are very obvious. If he pops as a rookie, they could send Jerami Grant and his good contract to a needy contender.

8 San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) - Tidjane Salaun, Wing, France

Assuming the Spurs don't package their two picks for an impact player (Darius Garland?), I like getting another French teenager who can play multiple positions. An 18-year old who grows alongside Wembanyama.

9 Memphis Grizzlies - Zach Edey, C, Purdue

I don't love Edey as a prospect, and he doesn't project as a starter, but in a conference with Wemby, Jokic, AD and Sabonis, why not get a defensive presence? The Grizzlies were a 50+ win team two years ago; they're a couple role players - and health luck - away from getting back there.

10 Utah Jazz - Nikola Topic, PG, Crvena Zvezda

His recent ACL injury - and two other injuries this season - probably pushes him out of the Top 5, but Utah could be a good fit as they have cycled through point guards the last few years

11 Chicago Bulls - Devin Carter, G, Providence

Topped all Combine participants with a 35-inch no-step vertical, and his combination of speed and length have made him a hot prospect who could have an instant impact, especially if they part with Zach LaVine or lose DeMar DeRozan.

12 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Cody Williams, F, Colorado

Another trade candidate, because they have so much young talent and are a player or two away from being a contender. If OKC looks to package some of their wings and picks for an All-Star talent, Williams and his 7-foot-1 wingspan makes a lot of sense because in a year or two, he could be a strong rotational player.

13 Sacramento Kings - Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite

If the Kings lose Malik Monk next month, they'll need an off-the-bench scorer to provide pop and that might be Holland. Only 18, he wasn't an efficient scorer last season, but there's a Russell Westbrook element to how hard he plays.

14 Portland Trail Blazers - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

The draft is less about what players were in college, but rather what they can be in the pros. With DeAndre Ayton only having two more guaranteed years, at which point they can transition to Ware. Or perhaps earlier, if Ware makes the leap and Ayton's expiring contract is attractive trade bait.

15 Miami Heat - Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee

A top 10 talent, but he is 23 years old and the history of players that age going in the lottery (bad teams!) is littered with failures. The Heat hit a home run with Jaime Jacquez; they do the same with offensive-minded Knecht.

16 Philadelphia 76ers - Jared McCain, G, Duke

It's unclear if he's a point guard, a combo, or an undersized shooting guard, but this much we know: He's a scorer and a fantastic shooter. In the final 12 games, he topped 30 points three times.

17 Los Angeles Lakers - DaRon Holmes, F, Dayton

Once talked about as a lottery pick, Holmes finally put it all together for an outstanding junior season while showing flashes of a 3-pointer (shot 38 percent on 2.5 attempts per game). Great athlete, terrific shot blocker, turns 22 in August.

18 Orlando Magic - Kyshawn George, G/F, Miami

The Magic's lack of 3-point shooting was exposed in the playoff series loss to Cleveland. George shot 40 percent from deep last year in Miami. Only 19, he can play the 2/3 at 6-foot-8.

19 Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas

He's the prototypical NBA wing - long, athletic, can defend multiple positions. Built in the mold of two wings they've lost - Siakam and Anunoby.

20 Cleveland Cavaliers - Carlton Carrington, SG, Pittsburgh

If Darius Garland is indeed shipped, they're going to need to start building up bench depth at guard. Still a teenager, Carrington showed flashes of being a scoring guard as his freshman season went on, hand ended it with a 24-point outing against UNC.

21 New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee) - Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

Don't need to look hard to see the immediate future of the NBA - if you're in the 6-6 to 6-9 mold with a good wingspan, you have big-time value since you can defend multiple positions and space the floor. Only reason he's this low is that he's 23 years old. Hit 42 percent of his 3's.

22 Phoenix Suns - Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke

A polarizing prospect because there are significant questions about his defense, which likely will keep him out of the lottery. He's talented, and in the right system, he can thrive off the bench as a high IQ small-ball center who can pass, shoot and attack the rim.

23 Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans) - Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette

You're telling me his work ethic and skill can't put him on a Jalen Brunson track? Remember, lefty Brunson was taken in the 2nd round and nobody saw All-NBA. It's unlikely Kolek gets all the way there, but in the right organization, he will thrive.

24 New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Isaiah Collier, G, USC

If you buy that his team was terrible and the injuries slowed a hot start, he should be a Top 20 pick, maybe even the lottery. Reminds me of another bullish USC guard, Jordan McLaughlin, who has been a rotational player for the Wolves.

25 New York Knicks - Baylor Scheierman, Wing, Creighton

Sharpshooter who shot over 80 percent from the line in his last four years, and may be the best 3-point shooter in the draft. Please give Jalen Brunson more catch and shoot snipers.

26 Washington Wizards - Trey Alexander, G, Creighton

I'm higher on him than many, which probably means I watched too much Creighton this season. Was a Top 60 recruit. Bucket-getting and a solid creator who was wedged into a role and didn't really get to flash his total skill set. He's 21, and is talented enough to get into the rotation as a rookie.

27 Minnesota Timberwolves - Yves Missi, C, Baylor

Just turned 20, and is definitely a project. Minnesota must draft someone here who can play in a year or two and help ease the financial burden in the front court.

28 Denver Nuggets - Ajay Mitchell, G, UCSB

Smart scoring guard from Belgium who simply needs to add a reliable 3-point shot to become a starter in this league. Turns 22 right before the draft.

29 Utah Jazz - Ja'Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor

There's been chatter about the 6-foot-4 Walter going in the back end of the lottery. Averaged 14.5 ppg as a freshman, but for a shooter, he only shot 34 percent from deep. Had trouble finishing in the restricted area (42 percent).

30 Boston Celtics - AJ Johnson, PG, Illawarra (NBL)

A candidate to soar up mock drafts in the coming weeks, Johnson had a terrific combine and opened some eyes as a pesky defender and versatile guard despite extremely modest stats in limited playing time in the NBL.

