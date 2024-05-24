Major League Baseball White Sox say MLB told them umps could have used discretion on game-ending call Updated May. 24, 2024 8:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Baltimore Orioles earned an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, but the game ended in controversial fashion, which led to a discussion between the White Sox and Major League Baseball.

Down 8-6 with runners on first and second base in the bottom of the ninth, White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi hit a popup, which was ruled an infield fly and caught by Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson for the second out.

Umpires ruled the runner at second — Andrew Vaughn — interfered with Henderson, ending the game. Henderson, who was coming from behind, went around Vaughn as the runner retreated toward second. Vaughn was standing on the base as Henderson camped under the ball and made the catch on the infield grass.

Third base umpire Junior Valentine made the game-ending call, and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol came out to argue to no avail. Crew chief Adrian Johnson said there is no discretion when a baserunner appears to make incidental contact with a fielder — even if the play results in a defensive out. But White Sox general manager Chris Getz said MLB told him otherwise.

"It’s a judgment call," Getz said. "There’s discretion by the umpire to make that call or not. He made the call and we’ve got to live with it."

Grifol wouldn’t say if the league told the White Sox the umpires made the correct — or incorrect — call. But he made it clear he thought the umpires got it wrong.

"The rule’s written a certain way, and I understand the way it’s written — and it’s black and white," Grifol said. "Nothing in the game is black and white. There’s a lot of gray. Yesterday, in that particular play, there was a ton of gray. The easiest thing to do was runner on first and second, two out, Kimbrel’s got to get the next guy out."

Grifol also called on the league to provide some more clarity on plays like the one that ended Thursday’s game. He said the play could lead to fielders initiating contact with runners in similar instances.

"This is going to happen again," he said. "I haven’t seen it in 30 years. But now that it happened, I guarantee you we’ll see it again because everybody around the league looks at situations like this to create some form of advantage for their club, to get a couple outs in a situation like this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

