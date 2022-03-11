Major League Baseball MLB Free Agency Tracker: Carlos Rodón to the Giants, Kershaw stays put 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rejoice, baseball fans!

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball 's labor dispute came to an end on Thursday. MLB and the players union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which in return means baseball is back open for business.

Less than four months ago, shortly after the Atlanta Braves were crowned World Series champions, the free agency market took off and moves were being made all across MLB. Max Scherzer signed with the New York Mets, followed by Javy Báez to the Detroit Tigers and Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers. Big-name players were flying off the market, and now the lockout has come to an end, it's time to welcome back that free agency chaos.

Rodón heading to San Francisco

Fresh off a dominant 2021 season, Carlos Rodón is taking his talents to the Golden City and should bolster an already-impressive Giants' pitching staff.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Rodón and the Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million deal. The 29-year-old lefty will join a rotation that already includes Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood and Alex Cobb. The Giants ranked second in MLB in 2021 with a team ERA of 3.24.

Rodón was a first-time All-Star in '21 and finished fifth in AL Cy Young Award voting. He went 13-5 on the mound with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings for the White Sox.

From FOX Sports MLB Writer Jordan Shusterman:

On The Giants: Before the lockout, the Giants seemed to be focused on retaining a good chunk of the team that won 107 games a year ago in one of the more shocking regular-season performances in recent history. Brandon Belt, DeSclafani, and Wood were all brought back while Cobb was the most notable external addition. The relatively surprising Buster Posey retirement may have left a Hall of Fame-sized hole at catcher, but also likely opened up even more payroll flexibility to go out and fill the gap atop the rotation left by Kevin Gausman.

Going after Rodón — particularly with a short-term, high-AAV commitment — is a savvy play by Farhan Zaidi and Co., who are currently left with a roster filled with a lot of good players but not many guys that could conceivably be great, All-Star level studs. When healthy, Rodón is absolutely that, and he should join Webb atop the San Francisco rotation to create a fearsome one-two punch.

Giants Grade: A

On Rodón: The only mark against this for Rodón is the brevity of the deal compared to those handed out to Kevin Gausman and Robbie Ray. You can reasonably read that as a reflection of Rodón's injury history compared to the track record of durability of Ray and Gausman, but we don't know for sure if he didn't receive any longer-term offers. What's more likely is that Rodón was betting on himself staying healthy and delivering another excellent season (or two), with the opt-out included as a chance to really cash in next winter if he repeats his 2021 performance over even more innings in 2022.

Rodón's performance in 2021 wasn't all that dissimilar from the Cy Young winner Ray, it just came in far fewer innings. Plus, while the deal is three years shorter, the $22M AAV is right in line with what Ray and Gausman got. What a surprise — his agent Scott Boras may have done a decent job here.

Rodón Grade: A-

Kershaw returning to the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is staying put and will remain a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to Ken Rosenthal, Kershaw has agreed to a one-year, $17 million deal to return to the team he has spent his entire 14-year MLB career with.

Kershaw spent much of the 2021 season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. After a brief return, he exited his fourth game back with left forearm discomfort, which ultimately kept him sidelined for the Dodgers’ postseason run.

The eight-time MLB All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner finished the 2021 season with a 10-8 record and a 3.55 ERA.

From FOX Sports MLB Writer Pedro Moura:

On The Dodgers: The Dodgers let Kershaw decide on his own timeline whether he wanted to continue playing baseball and continue playing for them. He had the last three months to ponder those questions, so it makes perfect sense that his decision is one of the first post-lockout transactions. When he appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" last month to discuss his childhood teammate Matthew Stafford, he referred to the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the team’s players’ association representative, as "our" player rep.

With their opening day four weeks from Friday, Kershaw’s decision supplies the Dodgers much-needed clarity in sorting out their starting rotation. Kershaw could slot in as the team’s third starter, behind younger, burgeoning stars Julio Urías and Walker Buehler.

Behind that trio, the Dodgers are still operating in uncertainty. Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave Friday and may face a league suspension. But they signed left-hander Andrew Heaney early in the offseason, and they have talented right-hander Tony Gonsolin, among others, in-house.

Grade: A

On Kershaw: Kershaw’s 2021 statistics look better under the surface than they do at first glance. He made only 22 starts, logged a 3.50 ERA, and missed the postseason because of an elbow injury. But his strikeout rate was his highest in six years, his walk rate was far better than his career norms, and most of the underlying data indicates he was still confounding opposing hitters. If he is healthy, he could prove to be far more than a mid-rotation starter.

And his return, of course, means more to the franchise than any other free agent signed to a one-year contract possibly could. Drafted sixteen years ago, he has grown up, excelled, buckled in the postseason, and finally won a World Series, all in the same organization. They’re running it back at least one more time.

Grade: A

