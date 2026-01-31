Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Writes Children's Book About His Dog Decoy

Shohei Ohtani has been continually writing baseball history. Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is writing something else.

Ohtani wrote a children's book centered around his dog, Decoy, called "Decoy Saves Opening Day," which sees the Dutch Kooikerhondje deliver the Opening Day baseball to Ohtani behind home plate. It will be released for purchase on Feb. 20.

Decoy has made numerous public appearances throughout Ohtani's MLB career (2018-present), including before regular-season games, during World Series parades and in live reaction videos of the two-way sensation winning MVP honors.

One season after accomplishing the first 50-50 season (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases) in MLB history in what was his first year with the Dodgers (2024), Ohtani put together a third consecutive MVP campaign in 2025. In the regular season, Ohtani totaled 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 6.6 wins above replacement, while posting a .282/.392/.622 slash line. Meanwhile, he led the National League with 146 runs scored and a 179 OPS+.

Ohtani also returned to the mound for the first time since tearing his UCL in August 2023, posting a 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 145 ERA+ and 62 strikeouts in 47.0 innings pitched (14 starts).

Then, Ohtani totaled eight home runs and 14 RBIs in 17 postseason games for the Dodgers, while posting a .265/.405/.691 slash line. He also made four starts, posting a 4.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 20.1 innings pitched. In Game 4 of the Dodgers' closeout NL Championship Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, Ohtani had one of the best individual performances in MLB history, blasting three home runs and striking out 10 batters in six scoreless innings pitched as the Dodgers' starting pitcher. The Dodgers became the first back-to-back World Series champions since the New York Yankees three-peated from 1998-2000.

Ohtani, a four-time Silver Slugger and four-time MVP, will play for Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He also played for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with Japan winning the tournament.