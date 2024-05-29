Major League Baseball
Mets DFA Jorge López after he calls New York 'the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB'
Major League Baseball

Mets DFA Jorge López after he calls New York 'the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB'

Updated May. 29, 2024 10:50 p.m. ET

The New York Mets will designate Jorge López for assignment following a series of outbursts on Wednesday.

First, López was ejected in the eighth inning of the Mets' 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers for shouting at third base umpire Ramon De Jesus over an appeal ruling on Freddie Freeman’s checked swing. López threw his glove into the stands on his way off of the field.

 Then, when asked during his locker room media availability if he regretted throwing his glove into the stands, López called the Mets "the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB."

"No, I don’t regret it. I think I’ve been on the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB," Lopez said. "Whatever happens, happens. Whatever they want to do. I'll be here tomorrow if they want me. Whatever they want to do. I’m going to keep doing this thing. I’m healthy. I’m ready to come back tomorrow if they want me to be here."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets signed López to a one-year contract in December. The Mets are 22-33 this season, which gives them the second-worst record in the NL East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB incorporates Negro League stats, Josh Gibson becomes career and season batting leader

MLB incorporates Negro League stats, Josh Gibson becomes career and season batting leader

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes