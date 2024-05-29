Major League Baseball Mets DFA Jorge López after he calls New York 'the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB' Updated May. 29, 2024 10:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Mets will designate Jorge López for assignment following a series of outbursts on Wednesday.

First, López was ejected in the eighth inning of the Mets' 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers for shouting at third base umpire Ramon De Jesus over an appeal ruling on Freddie Freeman’s checked swing. López threw his glove into the stands on his way off of the field.

Then, when asked during his locker room media availability if he regretted throwing his glove into the stands, López called the Mets "the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB."

"No, I don’t regret it. I think I’ve been on the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB," Lopez said. "Whatever happens, happens. Whatever they want to do. I'll be here tomorrow if they want me. Whatever they want to do. I’m going to keep doing this thing. I’m healthy. I’m ready to come back tomorrow if they want me to be here."

The Mets signed López to a one-year contract in December. The Mets are 22-33 this season, which gives them the second-worst record in the NL East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

