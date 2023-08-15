Major League Baseball
Jose Altuve gives jersey to young fan after Astros loss
Jose Altuve gives jersey to young fan after Astros loss

Published Aug. 15, 2023 7:03 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros may have lost to their fellow MLB playoff hopeful Miami Marlins on Monday, but one of their most recognizable superstars still made a young fan's day.

Following the 5-1 defeat in Miami, José Altuve emerged from the Astros' dugout to sign several autographs for fans. He ended the session by taking the jersey off his back and gifting it to one lucky young fan, who reacted the way someone who just got handed a jersey from their hero would typically react.

Altuve, meanwhile, is having another stellar season when healthy. The 2017 American League MVP missed the first two months of the season after fracturing his thumb in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and missed time again in July due to an oblique injury. But in the 49 games he's played, Altuve has a .323 batting average and .966 OPS. 

The longest-tenured Astro is hoping to provide more special memories for fans, as Houston looks to defend its 2022 World Series title amid stiff competition from the in-state rival Texas Rangers in the American League West.

