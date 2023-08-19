Major League Baseball Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin lands on IL, 'unlikely' to pitch again this season Updated Aug. 19, 2023 7:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right forearm inflammation.

The 29-year-old is "unlikely" to pitch again this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, and Gonsolin could very well require surgery depending on the results of further testing and imaging later this week, per The Athletic.

Roberts said that Gonsolin has been dealing with the injury for roughly six weeks.

"I think that all pitchers have something going on with their arms and elbows, with the mileage," said Roberts, according to MLB.com. "We were all aligned as far as it made sense for us to continue to give him the baseball. But right now, we just feel where we're at, the IL is the best course of action."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonsolin gave up a career-worst 10 runs while getting only 10 outs Friday, as Miami snapped the Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory. Gonsolin had never given up more than two homers in a start prior to Friday. But he surrendered five of them vs. Miami, tying Don Sutton’s 1973 MLB record for homers allowed in a start during the Dodgers’ Los Angeles era.

It wasn't until after Friday's game that Gonsolin himself first finally acknowledged he had been pitching through some sort of elbow injury that might require him to take a break from the rotation.

Gonsolin, who was coming off his first career All-Star Game selection in 2022, had his start to the 2023 regular season delayed after suffering a left ankle sprain during spring training. Upon returning to the mound, Gonsolin posted a 1.93 ERA through his first nine games before the elbow injury, followed by a 6.89 ERA in the nine starts after suffering the injury.

He previously missed nearly a month (40 games) in 2022 with a right forearm strain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers

share