Cubs' Marcus Stroman says Chicago isn't interested in his extension
Cubs' Marcus Stroman says Chicago isn't interested in his extension

Published Jun. 10, 2023 6:08 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is on pace for the best complete season of his MLB career. 

Could the right-hander be the team's ace of the future? It's a gray area.

Stroman replied to a post on social media Saturday listing his statistics this season by detailing that he and his agent have approached the Cubs about an extension "multiple" times, but the franchise hasn't been interested in working out a deal.

At the same time, Stroman appeared to leave the door open for a future deal, expressing that he loves "everything" about the Cubs.

Stroman, 32, has posted a 2.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 73 strikeouts across 85 2/3 innings (14 starts) this season. He's in the second season of a three-year, $71 million deal with the Cubs and has a $21 million player option for the 2024 season. 

Stroman was limited to 25 starts last season due to a shoulder injury and struggled in the first half of the season, sporting a 5.32 ERA at one point in June. That said, he rebounded after returning from injury, finishing the season with a plausible 3.50 ERA. 

Stroman spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays (2014-19) prior to a midseason trade to the New York Mets in 2019, whom he was with through 2021.

The Cubs are currently 27-36 (.429), good for fourth in the NL Central. Stroman's last start came Friday against the San Francisco Giants, a 3-2 win which saw the right-hander surrender 10 baserunners but give up just two runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman
