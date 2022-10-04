Major League Baseball
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Playoff bracket set
Major League Baseball

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Playoff bracket set

2 hours ago

The 2022 MLB postseason field is set in stone.

The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.

Here's how the 2022 postseason will shake out:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

The Los Angeles Dodgers (110-51) own the best record in the sport and clinched the No. 1 overall seed throughout the NL playoffs. They will face the winner of the wild-card matchup between the fourth-seeded New York Mets (100-61) and fifth-seed San Diego Padres (89-72) in the divisional round. 

In the regular season, the Padres were 4-2 against the Mets. The Dodgers were 14-5 against the Padres and 3-4 against New York.

The second-seeded Atlanta Braves (101-60), winners of the NL East, also earned a free pass to the divisional round, where they will await the winner of the wild-card tilt between the third-seeded St. Louis Cardinals (93-68) and the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies (87-74).

In the regular season, the Philly was 4-3 against the Cards. The Braves were 11-8 against the Phillies and 4-3 against St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

The Houston Astros (105-56) won the AL West and are the top-seed in the American League. They will play the winner of the wild-card matchup between the fourth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays (91-69) and the fifth-seeded Seattle Mariners (89-72).

In the regular season, the Mariners were 5-2 against Toronto. The Astros were 12-7 against Seattle but just 2-4 against the Jays.

The New York Yankees (99-62), winners of the AL East, are the second seed and will play the winner of the third-seeded Cleveland Guardians (91-70) and the sixth-seeded Tampa Bay Rays (86-75) in the divisional round.

In the regular season, Cleveland was 4-2 against the Rays. The Yankees were 5-1 against the Guardians and 11-8 against Tampa Bay.

