Major League Baseball
2025 MLB power rankings: Another change at No. 1, plus one pitching standout on every club
2025 MLB power rankings: Another change at No. 1, plus one pitching standout on every club

Updated May. 26, 2025 2:50 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

The hardest pitch of Tarik Skubal’s career left his hand with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning of Sunday’s matinée, darted past the bat of a swinging Gabriel Arias and completed a performance for the ages. 

The first complete game of Skubal’s career was also the first ever Maddux — a complete-game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches — in which a pitcher recorded at least 13 strikeouts. Skubal needed only 94 pitches to finish the job, the last of which clocked in at 102.6 mph. 

Skubal's pristine work prevented a Guardians sweep and provided a reminder of the Tigers ace’s place atop MLB’s pitching pecking order. 

In honor of Skubal’s historic work, this week’s power rankings include one pitching standout from every club. 

30
Colorado Rockies
9-44

Rookie Zach Agnos has a 1.29 ERA and is a perfect 3-for-3 in save chances through his first 12 MLB appearances. 

29
Chicago White Sox
17-36
28
Pittsburgh Pirates
19-35
27
Baltimore Orioles
down from 26
18-34
26
Miami Marlins
up from 27
21-30
25
Washington Nationals
24-29
24
Athletics
down from 20
23-31
23
Milwaukee Brewers
26-28
22
Los Angeles Angels
up from 24
25-27
21
Toronto Blue Jays
up from 22
25-27
20
Cincinnati Reds
down from 18
26-28
19
Texas Rangers
down from 13
26-28
18
Atlanta Braves
down from 17
25-27
17
Arizona Diamondbacks
down from 12
26-27
16
Boston Red Sox
up from 19
27-28
15
Tampa Bay Rays
up from 21
26-26
14
Kansas City Royals
up from 16
29-25
13
Houston Astros
up from 14
28-25
12
Cleveland Guardians
up from 15
29-23
11
Seattle Mariners
down from 8
29-23
10
St. Louis Cardinals
up from 11
30-23
9
Minnesota Twins
up from 10
29-23
8
San Diego Padres
down from 7
29-22
7
San Francisco Giants
up from 9
31-22
6
Los Angeles Dodgers
down from 2
32-21
5
Chicago Cubs
up from 6
32-21
4
New York Mets
32-21
3
Detroit Tigers
down from 1
34-20
2
New York Yankees
up from 3
32-20
1
Philadelphia Phillies
up from 5
34-19

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner.

