World Baseball Classic: Who Is On Team USA's Roster?

The reigning AL MVP in Aaron Judge. Both reigning Cy Young winners in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes. Plenty of All-Stars, big names and even a recently retired legend.

Team USA is looking for redemption when the World Baseball Classic begins next month.

After coming up short in the 2023 edition against superstar Shohei Ohtani and Japan, the USA will try to turn the tables this time around. Here is the USA's roster for the tournament, which begins on March 5 and culminates with the March 17 championship.

Pitchers

Matthew Boyd — Chicago Cubs — LHP

Garrett Cleavinger — Tampa Bay Rays — LHP

Clayton Kershaw – Retired – LHP

Tarik Skubal – Detroit Tigers – LHP

Gabe Speier – Seattle Mariners – LHP

David Bednar – New York Yankees – RHP

Clay Holmes – New York Mets – RHP

Griffin Jax — Tampa Bay Rays — RHP

Nolan McLean – New York Mets – RHP

Brad Keller – Philadelphia Phillies – RHP

Mason Miller – San Diego Padres – RHP

Joe Ryan – Minnesota Twins – RHP

Paul Skenes — Pittsburgh Pirates — RHP

Michael Wacha – Kansas City Royals – RHP

Logan Webb – San Francisco Giants – RHP

Garrett Whitlock – Boston Red Sox – RHP

The pitching roster includes Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers great who retired after this season. He was a three-time World Series winner with the Dodgers and won three Cy Young awards while also taking home the 2014 NL MVP award. This will be the first time that Kershaw will participate in the World Baseball Classic.

Hitters

Alex Bregman – Chicago Cubs – 3B

Byron Buxton – Minnesota Twins – CF

Corbin Carroll — Arizona Diamondbacks — OF

Ernie Clement – Toronto Blue Jays – Utility

Pete Crow-Armstrong — Chicago Cubs — OF

Paul Goldsmidt –unsigned – 1B

Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies — 1B

Gunnar Henderson — Baltimore Orioles — SS/3B

Aaron Judge — New York Yankees — OF

Cal Raleigh — Seattle Mariners — C

Kyle Schwarber — Philadelphia Phillies — OF/DH

Will Smith — Los Angeles Dodgers — C

Brice Turang — Milwaukee Brewers — 2B

Bobby Witt Jr. — Kansas City Royals — SS

Along with Aaron Judge, the roster includes some big bats in Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber. Raleigh had a historic season with 60 homers for the Mariners, the most ever by a catcher. Schwarber had 56 home runs for the Phillies and now has over 300 homers in his career. Paul Goldschmidt, who last played for the Yankees, is another former MVP who won the award with the Cardinals in 2022.

