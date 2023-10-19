Major League Baseball
2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Phillies face Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 3
Major League Baseball

2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Phillies face Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 3

Updated Oct. 19, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET

The 2023 MLB playoffs continue Thursday with Championship Series action in both leagues! Tonight's games will feature two teams seeking to take a commanding series lead, with two others looking to battle back from a series deficit.

The action begins with Game 3 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the series shifts to the desert. After dropping two road games to the Phillies, the Diamondbacks will look toward rookie starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt to propel them to their first win of the series. Meanwhile, the Phillies will rely on Ranger Suárez as they seek to gain a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Diamondbacks. 

In the nightcap, Game 4 of the ALCS will feature another installment of the Lone Star State rivalry between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. After stealing Game 3 on the road, the Astros look to even the series 2-2 with José Urquidy on the mound. For the Rangers, Andrew Heany will get the start, as he seeks to give his team a commanding 3-1 series lead in their pursuit of the Fall Classic. 

We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.
Check out the latest updates below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Pregame 

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eight trade candidates to fill Cowboys’ biggest need: WR2 to help CeeDee Lamb

Eight trade candidates to fill Cowboys’ biggest need: WR2 to help CeeDee Lamb

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes