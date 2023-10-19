Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Phillies face Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 3 Updated Oct. 19, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB playoffs continue Thursday with Championship Series action in both leagues! Tonight's games will feature two teams seeking to take a commanding series lead, with two others looking to battle back from a series deficit.

The action begins with Game 3 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the series shifts to the desert. After dropping two road games to the Phillies, the Diamondbacks will look toward rookie starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt to propel them to their first win of the series. Meanwhile, the Phillies will rely on Ranger Suárez as they seek to gain a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Diamondbacks.

In the nightcap, Game 4 of the ALCS will feature another installment of the Lone Star State rivalry between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. After stealing Game 3 on the road, the Astros look to even the series 2-2 with José Urquidy on the mound. For the Rangers, Andrew Heany will get the start, as he seeks to give his team a commanding 3-1 series lead in their pursuit of the Fall Classic.

We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.

Check out the latest updates below!

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Pregame

