Ronel Blanco throws 7 hitless IP again but Astros' no-hitter bid broken up in 8th
Ronel Blanco throws 7 hitless IP again but Astros' no-hitter bid broken up in 8th

Updated Jun. 16, 2024 5:11 p.m. ET

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros already has one no-hitter 2024. He nearly took part in a second Sunday, not allowing a hit through seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.

Blanco threw 94 pitches with 65 strikes and tied a season best with eight strikeouts. He walked three. He was removed for reliever Ryan Pressly in the top of the eighth inning, and Pressley gave up a one-out double to Zach McKinstry to end the no-hit bid.

According to FOX Sports research, Blanco became just the fourth pitcher in MLB history with two or more starts of seven hitless innings in a season, joining Max Scherzer in 2015, Nolan Ryan in 1973 and Virgil Trucks in 1950.

Blanco, who threw the only no-hitter in the majors this season on April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays, didn't allow a baserunner until he walked Gio Urshela with two outs in the fifth.

He then walked Akil Baddoo and Carson Kelly to load the bases, but retire McKinstry on a flyout.

Blanco made a good defensive play for the second out of the sixth when he grabbed a comebacker hit by Matt Vierling. He then sat down Riley Greene on a popup.

Urshela reached with two outs in the seventh on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman. Blanco then retired Baddoo on a fly ball that center fielder Jake Meyers caught on the warning track.

Blanco was suspended for 10 games this season after being ejected from a start against the Oakland Athletics on May 14 for violating MLB's prohibitions on foreign substances.

The 30-year-old Blanco was making the 20th start and 37th appearance of his major league career.

Houston led 4-0 after a three-run home run by Jose Altuve in the second inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers
