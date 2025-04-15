Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Bryce Harper's very public gender reveal party Published Apr. 15, 2025 10:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

It's a boy!

Bryce Harper's family is going to add a fourth child, and rather than host a gender reveal party in his presumably large backyard, he instead used a baseball bat. During a game, even.

A brand new blue bat for a brand new boy. Now, Harper might want to be careful about this sort of thing, given how precious players are about their bats and their performances with them. An 0-fer evening with this special new bat might have soured his entire relationship with this poor kid. Let's just look at the box score here and… a 10-4 Phillies loss to the Giants where Harper went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts? Oh. Oh no.

Paul Skenes and Henry Davis make history

As pointed out by MLB researcher Sarah Langs, when catcher Henry Davis subbed into Monday's Pirates game, it immediately made history. Pirates' ace Paul Skenes was on the mound, and Skenes was the first-overall draft pick in 2023. Davis is also a first-overall selection, from the 2021 draft. This marked the first time that a No. 1 pitcher and a No. 1 catcher comprised a battery in an MLB game

And hey, the Pirates won 10-3 on top of that: Davis ended up picking up a hit in his four at-bats, and Skenes struck out six over six innings while giving up a pair of runs, just one earned.

Willy Adames' first homer as a Giant

Shortstop Willy Adames was a high-profile free agent signing for the San Francisco Giants this past offseason, but he hasn't done much for them on the offensive side of things just yet. He did manage to go deep for his first homer in a Giants' uniform, though, so at least he's got that much out of the way.

Adames hit 32 dingers with the Milwaukee Brewers a year ago, and it's not too late in the season to hope for a repeat just yet. Luckily for the Giants, they've managed to put together a 12-4 record to begin the season even with Adames hitting all of .203/.278/.297 to start, so that probably bodes well for their joint future.

Fernando Tatis Jr. goes deep twice

Last week, there were concerns about Fernando Tatis Jr.'s surgically repaired shoulder after he tweaked it on a swing, but maybe there was nothing to worry about there. Or so his performance since suggests, anyway. The Padres' outfielder went deep twice against the Cubs — and scored another run after drawing a walk — to help the Friars take down Chicago, 10-4.

The Padres improved to 11-0 at home on the season with the win, while Tatis Jr.'s early 2025 now reads .361/.429/.672 with a tie for the league lead in homers with 6. Oh, he's got half-a-dozen steals on top of that, too.

Bad news, Red Sox fans. In 2025 there are two Yankees' ballparks you have to worry about Boston playing in. In the team's first trip to the Rays' temporary home of Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Boston got crushed, 16-1.

Starting pitcher Taylor Houck ended up on the hook for 12 of the 16 runs — 11 of them earned — thanks to allowing a dozen baserunners and two homers over just 2.1 innings of work. Which ended up being real overkill by the Rays' offense, since Shane Baz held the Red Sox to six innings of one-run ball with a little help from with 11 strikeouts. Six of the nine Rays in the starting lineup picked up at least two hits, with two of them making it three, Kameron Misner the standout, if there was one, in this balanced attack. He picked up three hits — two of them homers — and drove in a team-leading three runs, as well.

The good thing about baseball is that there's another game tomorrow, Boston. This is also sometimes the bad thing about baseball, depending on how tomorrow goes.

