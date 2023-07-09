2023 MLB All-Star Game odds: Lines, spreads for Midsummer Classic
The American League puts its nine-game winning streak over the National League on the line when baseball's best players meet in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday.
The American League leads the All-Star series 47-43-2, thanks to its current win streak.
The All-Star Game will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Here's a look at the 93rd Midsummer Classic from a betting perspective:
National League vs. American League at T-Mobile Park, Seattle (8 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Run line: American League -1.5 (+168, bet $10 to win $26.80 total); National League +1.5 (-205, bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
Moneyline: American League -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); National League +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total runs Over/Under: 7.5 (Over -105, bet $10 to win $19.52 total; Under -115, bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Here are the results of the All-Star Game since 2010:
2022, Dodger Stadium: AL 3, NL 2
2021, Coors Field: AL 5, NL 2
2020, Dodger Stadium: No game due to COVID-19
2019, Progressive Field: AL 4, NL 3
2018, Nationals Park: AL 8, NL 6 (10 innings)
2017, Marlins Park: AL 2, NL 1 (10 innings)
2016, Petco Park: AL 4, NL 2
2015, Great American Ball Park: AL 6, NL 3
2014, Target Field: AL 5, NL 3
2013, Citi Field: AL 3, NL 0
2012, Kauffman Stadium: NL 8, AL 0
2011, Chase Field: NL 5, AL 1
2010, Angel Stadium of Anaheim: NL 3, AL 1
So who are you throwing some money on to win the All-Star Game? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on MLB odds.
