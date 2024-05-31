Major League Baseball
Orioles lose pitchers John Means, Tyler Wells for season; both need elbow surgery
Orioles lose pitchers John Means, Tyler Wells for season; both need elbow surgery

Published May. 31, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET

John Means and Tyler Wells will miss the rest of the season because of elbow problems that require surgery, a blow to Baltimore's pitching depth as the Orioles try to defend their American League East title.

General manager Mike Elias announced the status of Means and Wells before Friday night's game against Tampa Bay. Means returned late last season from Tommy John surgery but has made only eight starts since then. Wells made 43 starts over the past two years but only three in 2024.

The Orioles began the season without starting pitchers Means and Kyle Bradish. Now Bradish is back, but Dean Kremer has missed over a week with a triceps strain — and Means and Wells may not return until after the start of next season.

Albert Suárez was set to start Friday, with Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, Cole Irvin and Bradish rounding out the rotation for now.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Baltimore Orioles
John Means
Tyler Wells
