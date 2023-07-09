Major League Baseball 2023 MLB odds: Best, worst teams against spread; updated World Series lines Published Jul. 9, 2023 3:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As Major League Baseball nears the unofficial midway point at the All-Star break, bettors are putting down some cash on World Series futures.

The National League East Division-leading Atlanta Braves, with MLB's best record at 60-28, are the betting favorite to win the World Series (+360, bet $10 to win $46 total).

Yet Team TBS is a much different story against the spread (ATS) at 46-42.

Three of the five teams with the lowest odds to win it all are from the American League, yet the team with the best record ATS has much worse odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Say hello to the Cincinnati Reds, who are +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) to capture the World Series.

Heading into Sunday, the Reds (50-40) lead the NL Central Division. That means moneyline bettors on the Reds all season are making a small profit, but Cincinnati backers ATS are making some cash.

The Reds are an impressive 56-34 ATS this season (62.2%), best in the majors and six games better than their Straight Up (SU) mark.

Just because a team has a losing record doesn't mean ATS bettors can't pull in some cabbage betting on them as two teams in last place are paying off for bettors.

Ken Rosenthal talks Shohei Ohtani Ken Rosenthal weighs in on whether the Los Angeles Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani at the MLB deadline.

Teams with lowest odds to win World Series*

Braves +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Rays +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Dodgers +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Rangers +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Astros +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Top 5 teams ATS

Reds (50-40): 56-34 ATS (62.2%)

Orioles (53-35): 53-35 ATS (60.2%)

Diamondbacks (52-38): 54-36 ATS (60.0%)

Rangers (52-38): 53-37 ATS (58.9%)

Nationals (35-54): 48-40 ATS (54.5%)

Bottom 5 teams ATS



Royals (25-65): 34-56 ATS (37.8%)

Mets (42-47): 37-51 ATS (42.0%)

Cardinals (37-52): 39-50 ATS (43.8%)

Phillies (48-40): 39-49 ATS (44.3)

Rockies (34-56): 40-50 ATS (44.4%)

The 25-66 Oakland A's have the worst record in the majors but ATS bettors don't mind. Gang Green is 42-49 ATS, 17 games better than their SU record.

Another team well below .500 paying off for ATS bettors are the NL East cellar dwelling Washington Nationals. The Nationals are just 35-54 but a cash-positive 48-40 (54.5%) ATS.

Another division leader besides the Braves who are not so great ATS? Say hello to the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead the AL East at 57-35 but are only 50-42 ATS.

There's plenty of time left to make wagers on the MLB season so stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest MLB news.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share