PGA Tour The Open Championship 2022 odds: How to bet British Open, Tiger Woods 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Most of the best golfers in the world head to St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland for the 150th Open Championship, also known as the British Open. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club will host the elite golfers, with the first round on Thursday.

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who is seeking his fourth Open title. If successful, Woods would be tied for third-most Open Championship titles in history.

Here's everything you need to know about betting on The Open Championship, with odds via FOX Bet. For more golf content, check out the PGA Tour page at FOX Sports.

Here are the pre-tournament odds for the Open via FOX Bet: *

Rory McIlroy +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Xander Schauffele +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jon Rahm +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jordan Spieth +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Scottie Scheffler +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Justin Thomas +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cameron Smith +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Shane Lowry +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Collin Morikawa +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Will Zalatoris +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Patrick Cantlay +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Dustin Johnson +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tommy Fleetwood +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Sam Burns +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Brooks Koepka +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Joaquin Niemann +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Louis Oosthuizen +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Tony Finau +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Viktor Hovland +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Max Homa +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Justin Rose +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Ryan Fox +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Sungjae Im +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Adam Scott +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Corey Conners +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Marc Leishman +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Seamus Power +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Tiger Woods +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Bryson DeChambeau +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Patrick Reed +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

NOTABLE LONG SHOTS

Phil Mickelson +25000 (bet $10 to win $2.510 total)

John Daly +200000 (bet $10 to win $20,010 total)

* = odds as of 7/12/2022

Tiger is planning to tee it up at St. Andrews, and nobody generates golf action by bettors more than Tiger, as BetMGM data analyst John Ewing explains in his tweet. Every sportsbook will be in a similar spot, with Tiger being a heavy liability to win it all.

Tiger is seeking his 16th major victory, which would put him two behind all-time leader Jack Nicklaus. He has won on the PGA Tour 82 times, tied for most in history with Sam Snead.

There are several compelling storylines at The Open Championship:

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is the pre-tournament betting favorite at +1000. He won the Open in 2014, capping a run of his three major titles in a span of just over three years.

Rising star Collin Morikawa, 25, won last year's event for his second career major. Morikawa currently sits at +2500 to win the event.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, 27, returns to the United Kingdom as a hero (he was born in Sheffield), fresh off his first major victory at the U.S. Open in June. Fitzpatrick won the 2012 Boys Amateur Championship at Notts Golf Club in Nottinghamshire, England. He is listed at +1800 to win.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is having a noteworthy year. Scheffler won the Masters in April for his first major, then tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and tied for second at the U.S. Open. If you think Scheffler can keep his hot play going, he might be worth a sprinkle at +1800.

FOX Sports research shows the Open winner with the longest pre-tournament odds (since 1984) was Louis Oosthuizen in 2010 (+20,000).

Since 1984, there have been four Open winners who were not listed with individual odds (listed as part of the "field") prior to the tournament: John Daly in 1995 (+1000 as field), Paul Lawrie in 1999 (+350 as field), Ben Curtis in 2003 (+1500 as field) and Todd Hamilton in 2004 (+400 as field).

Since 2009, five Open winners had odds of +8000 or higher prior to the opening round: Shane Lowry in 2019 (+8000), Zach Johnson in 2015 (+8000), Darren Clarke in 2011 (+15,000), Oosthuizen in 2010 (+20,000) and Stewart Cink in 2009 (+12,500).

Do you like McIlroy to end his eight-year major drought? Will Fitzpatrick take another step toward legend status in the United Kingdom? Will Scheffler put an exclamation mark on his dominant season? To place your bet on The Open Championship, head on over to FOX Bet.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.